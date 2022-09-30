NRL grand final scalpers warned they could cop fines of $110,000 ahead of Eels v Panthers showdown

Those caught selling tickets at inflated prices could face fines of up to $110,000

Comes after some NRL Grand Final tickets rise to $600 per seat

Scalpers have been warned that NSW Fair Trading is closely monitoring online sales

Greedy scalpers have been warned that they could be fined up to $110,000 by NSW Fair Trading if caught selling tickets to Sunday’s big NRL final at wildly inflated prices.

It’s because some seats for the Penrith vs. Parramatta ‘Battle of the West’ blockbuster at Sydney’s Accor Stadium have soared online to a whopping $600 per person.

NSW Fair Trading has confirmed they will continue to investigate and issue multiple fine infringement notices to platforms such as eBay if necessary if tickets are passed on to footy fans in violation of NSW ticket scalping laws.

“To protect consumers, NSW laws require ticket resale advertisements to specify the original cost of the ticket and a resale price no more than 10 percent above the original cost,” NSW Fair Trading Commissioner Natasha Mann said Friday in a statement.

“NSW Fair Trading actively monitors platforms where Grand Final tickets can be resold and will take action when tickets are sold in violation of NSW laws.

(photo, Panthers star James Fisher-Harris)

(pictured above)

“Under the Fair Trading Act, companies that violate ticket resale laws can be fined up to $110,000, while individuals can be fined up to $22,000.”

Penrith and Parramatta have long been fierce rivals of the NRL, but never met in a decider.

Both hailing from western Sydney, adding even more spice to the game, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Waqa Blake join the Eels after their NRL debut with the Panthers.

Brad Arthur’s Eels also defeated the minor prime ministers twice in the home and away seasons – only for Penrith to take revenge in week one of the semi-finals earlier this month.

Ivan Cleary’s men are chasing back premierships, with the Sydney Roosters (2018 and 2019) the last NRL side to achieve the feat.

Penrith – who has won an incredible 66 out of 78 matches in the past three years – has lit the fuse for the big dance after declaring they are now the premier NRL club at the heart of Sydney’s rugby league.

Adding spice to the NRL decider is Reagan Campbell-Gillard (pictured) and Waqa Blake who joined the Eels in recent years after making their NRL debut with the Panthers

Panthers winger Brian To’o stated this week that ‘things have changed’ regarding Penrith who are now the dominant rugby league club in Sydney’s west

“You can call us daddy,” Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai joked this week, in a statement the Parramatta players are likely to post in the locker rooms this weekend.

Winger Brian To’o also weighed in on the chat, stating that “things have changed.”

“Not that many children come through the Parramatta system coming from the west. The majority of the people on the Parramatta team are from other countries or other parts of NSW – or even Penrith,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s pretty cool to see how many of us (Penrith) juniors have made it through the lower classes to the big leagues.”

According to Sportsbet, Parramatta is $3.10 outsiders ahead of the big dance, while Penrith pays $1.40.

Kick-off is on Sunday evening at 7.30pm.