NRL Grand Final may NOT be played in Sydney this year, as negotiations with NSW government continue

The NRL is reportedly yet to agree on a venue for this year’s Grand Final, with the Queensland government waiting in the wings to take away New South Wales’ flagship show.

Sydney has played every rugby league Grand Final since 1908, except last year when the match was held at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium – which also hosted the 1997 Super League Grand Final – due to coronavirus restrictions in New South Wales.

According to the Daily Telegramhowever, the Queensland government wants to take advantage of the ongoing standoff between the NRL and New South Wales authorities.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys has yet to confirm that the NRL Grand Final will remain in Sydney

The report indicates that Annastacia Palaszczuk’s government would be willing to pay “tens of millions” of dollars to host the showpiece at Suncorp Stadium.

The development comes as the NRL and the New South Wales government are still in agreement on a deal to confirm the Accor Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park as the venue for the grand final.

ARL committee chair Peter V’landys and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo will meet on Monday with NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet in a bid to agree on the deal, the report added.

The NRL Grand Final is scheduled for October 2, leaving little time for the competition and organizers to secure a venue and continue ticket sales.

Stadium Australia hosted the NRL Grand Final every year from 1999 to 2020

But it remains to be seen if it will host the showpiece this year

With the exception of last year, the stadium has played its last game of the NRL season since it opened in 1999.

NSW was originally slated to host the grand finale until the 2042 season, as part of a deal reached in 2018.

However, that contract was based on an upgrade of the Accor Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park to a rectangular venue, an $800 million refurbishment that fell through during the pandemic.

As a result, the NRL had the authority to find the contract void, but instead wanted the money to go towards upgrading the suburban property.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet meets with V’landys and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo . this week

A new stadium for Penrith has already closed, while Brookvale Oval would also be in line if further upgrades are agreed upon.

However, when the state government released its budget in June, it did not disclose funding for Brookvale, Penrith or Cronulla, despite committing to invest $112.7 billion in infrastructure.

In April, V’landys had hinted that a deal was imminent after meeting Perrottet.

Last year’s Grand Final was moved to Brisbane due to the coronavirus pandemic

And the Queensland government is reportedly considering re-hosting the event

“The meeting with the Prime Minister was robust, but extremely positive,” he told AAP.

“Significant progress has been made.

“Both sides should go back to their organization, then document and try to finalize.”

Earlier this year, however, he said the NRL Grand Final was up for grabs until his demands were met and the potential of a Super Bowl-like system emerged, where cities could bid for the right to host the event.