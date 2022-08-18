NRL fans SLAM ‘cheap car salesman’ Peter V’landys after his embarrassing Grand Final U-turn

<!–

It’s been a humbling 24 hours for Peter V’landys and NRL fans who took to Twitter to replenish the pile after the footy supremo’s embarrassing Grand Final backflip.

On Thursday, V’landys confirmed that this year’s Grand Final will remain in Sydney after threatening to move the showpiece to Brisbane in response to the NSW government’s refusal to go through with their $800 million pledge for stadium upgrades. in the state.

At a press conference, the 60-year-old managed to lash out at NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet after being forced to withdraw.

Peter V’landys took a beating from NRL fans on Twitter after his embarrassing U-turn

“Dom is a very good prime minister and a very good person, but don’t bet on him because if you do, he won’t pay you,” V’landys said.

The Australian Rugby League Commission chairman caused the entire football world to have a mini heart attack when he said the grand final would move to Melbourne.

“I’ll be very short and sweet, the committee has been negotiating for over a week now,” V’landys said at the press conference, grinning like a Cheshire cat.

This year’s grand final is being held in Sydney after weeks of speculation on the subject

“We wanted to give it to a city that needs a big football event, so we went for Melbourne.

“Just kidding… greets Gil (McLachlan) if you’re watching,” V’landys said.

It may have been an attempt on his part to save face after he couldn’t get what he wanted despite threatening the state government with its push for a grand finale in Queensland.

And NRL fans have taken to Twitter to berate the footy boss, with one claiming he gives the impression of a ‘cheap used car salesman’.

“If Peter V’landys were the CEO of the A League, I’d be so ashamed,” they wrote. “This man has all the qualities of a cheap used car salesman.”

“I think Peter V’landys would do well in the higher echelons of FIFA,” wrote another.

V’landys had threatened to move the event to Queensland but had to backflip

NRL supporters took to social media to blow out the footy supremo about the debacle

“Peter V’landys getting a fake spit for not getting an $800 million handshake deal for an upgrade to the white elephant stadium is so funny,” wrote a third.

Meanwhile, one fan was far from impressed with V’landys’ attempt at humor.

“BREAKING: Peter V’landys has been advised NOT to pursue a career in comedy.”

Penrith also amusedly pointed out the footy supremo joke, posting an image of Stadium Australia with the caption: Park with the caption: ‘We’ve arrived in Melbourne… just kidding.’