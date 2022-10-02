NRL Fans Do The ‘Bitcoin Boogie’ During The Grand Final

<!–

Anticipation is building for tonight’s big NRL final between Penrith and Parramatta, although there were bizarre scenes in Accor Stadium as fans danced in a bid to win cryptocurrency.

Fans of Panthers and Eels have descended on Accor and history beckons for both sides. Penrith aims to become only the second NRL club to win consecutive premierships, while Parra hopes to end their 36-year wait for a premiership.

Some supporters have gone out of their way for pre-match dressing up, with an upbeat atmosphere developing as kick-off draws nearer.

NRL fans were encouraged to do the ‘Bitcoin boogie’ ahead of Sunday night’s grand finale

And in bizarre scenes, fans were encouraged to put the “Bitcoin boogie” in the ground, with the top performer winning $1000 in cryptocurrency.

Crypto trading has grown tremendously in recent years and a number of sports around the world have partnered with various trading firms as a result.

Earlier this year, the NRL announced a three-year deal with cryptocurrency exchange firm Swyftx, the first of its kind in the code.

There is plenty at stake for both sides tonight and it should come as no surprise that tickets to the final at the 83,500-capacity Accor Stadium sold out quickly, but some fans were disappointed when they arrived at the venue.

Fans of Penrith and Parra were in high spirits ahead of the showpiece in Sydney

A young Eels fan is excited about his club’s goal of ending their 36-year wait for a premiership

A Penrith fan was stunned that she would watch the game from the second floor of the stadium, despite paying $400 for her ticket.

“How’s a $400 ticket all the way here?” she asked on Twitter. ‘Brought [sic] mine at the start of the final and this is the best we could get’.

Another posted their view from behind the goal with the caption, “$480 for a family ticket,” clearly not happy with where they were.