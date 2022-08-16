NRL ‘drug test Kalyn Ponga and Kurt Mann’ following THAT cubicle video

<!–

Kalyn Ponga and Newcastle Knights teammate Kurt Mann have reportedly been drug tested by the NRL after being thrown from a toilet room over the weekend.

According to Paul Kent of News Corp., the pair were tested on Tuesday, though the results remain confidential.

Ponga signed a multi-million dollar contract extension with the club earlier this year and his father claimed the duo was pigeonholed because he felt ill after a night of drinking in a Newcastle pub and Mann accompanied him to check on his well-being.

Kalyn Ponga has reportedly been drug tested by the NRL in the wake of the toilet room video

Ponga and teammate Kurt Mann took drug tests on Tuesday morning, according to News Corp

Important questions to be answered from the Kalyn Ponga toilet cabin saga: 1. Why would security ask a sick man to leave the toilet? 2. Why would a mate be needed in the cubicle when someone else was ill? 3. Why would both men take their drinks into a restroom? 4. Why would a guard say, “Oh, that’s a surprise” to a man who has just been sick on the toilet instead of “Are you okay?”

That statement has been called a “fairy tale,” and the $1.2 million star has been likened by fans and pundits to “Pinocchio,” with Ponga now at risk of losing his co-captain status with the Knights.

Regardless of the drug test outcome, Ponga is out for the season with a concussion and his visit to the pub is unlikely to find favor with club leaders.

In the short clip that surfaced Monday, Ponga and Mann are asked to step out of the booth. Both men then walk out, bourbon and coke still in hand.

“Oh, that’s a surprise,” you hear the guard say as the two footy players walk past.

Ponga’s father Andre offered an innocent statement, telling News Corp that the teammates were in jail together because his son was ill.

“He (Kalyn) made an exciting house purchase on Saturday and celebrated it with some friends who were drinking,” he said.

“(He was) sick in the toilet and his buddy (Mann) went in to help him.”

That didn’t sit well with Fox League reporter James Hooper, who said, “Maybe you should get Pinocchio out again, we don’t believe that fairytale do we?”

Co-host Braith Anasta pointed out that it’s “not often you go to the bathroom with a partner to throw up,” with Hooper adding that the footage is a “bad scene.”

Speaking on Triple M radio, St. George Illawarra supporter Aaron Woods weighed in on Ponga and Mann’s severe punishment after the club set a precedent by rejecting Knights front rower David Klemmer from a competition after he was coached Hayden Knowles had abused.

“Remember (last week) the stench they created about Klemmer swearing at the trainer,” Woods said.

‘What are they going to do with two players drinking beer this week when they should be home?

Woods added to Ponga that drinking while recovering from a series of concussions is the ‘worst’ thing for his recovery, while Mann is out of action due to a soft tissue injury.

The veteran front rower also said that if Ponga has done nothing wrong, he should not lose his status as the club’s co-captain.