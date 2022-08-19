NRL: Cowboys fans provide stirring tribute for Paul Green in first home game since his death

<!–

The North Queensland Cowboys gathered on Friday night to bid Paul Green an emotional farewell, eight days after the shock of the death of the premier-winning coach.

Green, 49, was found dead at his Brisbane home last week in news that sent shockwaves through the football world, with the former Cowboys coach a much-loved figure in the sport.

The former Broncos and Cronulla star is the only man to bring the premiership back to Townsville and help the club achieve a famous big overall win in 2015.

North Queensland Cowboys fans led a rousing ovation for beloved coach Paul Green

The Cowboys played their first home game since his shock death on Friday night

And on Friday night, the Cowboys paid tribute to their beloved former coach in what was the club’s first home game since his passing.

There was a minute of silence before kick-off against the Warriors and players wore black armbands to commemorate Green.

But the roof was blown off the Country Bank Stadium when fans gave a rousing round of applause for the 49-year-old in the 15th minute of the game – as a clear nod to the 2015 win.

On Thursday, his heartbroken family announced they donated his brain to science to find out if he was suffering from a deadly concussion-related illness.

In the 15th minute, fans led an ovation in a nod to Green’s 2015 premiership triumph

A memo was issued by a group of fans from North Queensland ahead of Friday night’s game

The Green family posted the following message on the Sports Brain Bank website, aiming to raise up to $150,000 for research.

“In memory of our beloved Paul, we ask that you support the pioneering work of the Australian Sports Brain Bank,” it read.

“Paul was known for always taking care of others. We’re proud that part of his legacy will take care of the brain health of everyone else involved in the game he loved. Amanda, Emerson and Jed.”

Green was recently in talks with the NRL’s 17th franchise, the Dolphins, to join Wayne Bennett as a member of his coaching staff next year.

He also coached the Queensland State of Origin team in 2021.

Green won the Rothmans Medal with the Sharks in 1995 and many believe that had he not been injured he may have piloted the Roosters to the 2002 premiership as a halfback.