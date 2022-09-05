NRL cheerleader SLAMS claims the game was ‘sexualising’ and ‘degrading’ women

<!–

A former Melbourne Storm cheerleader has criticized claims that dancers were “sexualized” and “humiliated” on the job.

Tegan Burns spoke at an Instagram Q&A last week about the opposition to cheerleaders, who were kicked out of the NRL squad in 2019.

The veteran dancer and former Beauty and the Geek contestant was asked by a fan why the Storm stopped employing cheerleaders three years ago.

“In 2019, Melbourne Storm decided to redirect cheerleaders in a new direction because they felt having female cheerleaders sexualized women,” she said.

The cheerleaders, after 21 years of entertaining fans on the field, were replaced by a mixed group of “hip-hop dancers.”

Burns focused on the politics surrounding the cheerleaders, who performed complicated cheer routines on the field in addition to dancing.

She disputed claims that the women were “sexualized” and spoke instead about how much fun they had entertaining the crowd.

“For the record, we loved our job and didn’t feel sexualized,” Burns wrote, sharing a photo of the Storm cheerleaders halfway through the performance.

The cheerleaders were also covered during the dance routines, she added.

“Chest, arms, torso and all. We wouldn’t have done the job if we felt relegated as women,” she said.

Melbourne Storm wasn’t the first NRL team to drop its cheerleading squad.

South Sydney co-owner Russell Crowe replaced his club’s cheerleaders with drummers in 2007.

The Canberra Raiders ditched their cheergirls in 2017, in favor of showcasing junior dance talent.

Back then, Melbourne Storm thanked its cheerleaders for entertaining fans for more than two decades since the club joined the league in 1998.

“Our new game day entertainment coincides with a new era for the club and we are excited to provide a home game experience for everyone to enjoy,” the club said.

It was a surprising move by the club, which is number 1 by NRL fans when it comes to match day experience.

Tegan was a fan favorite of Beauty and the Geek this year

The controversial move sparked division among Storm fans on social media.

“Thank you for asking the gamblers what they think,” wrote one disappointed supporter.

Another added: ‘My little princess only goes to the cheerleading squad. No reason to take her to competitions now.’

But others embraced a new era for the club.

Cheerleaders were never suited to Melbourne culture and Melbournians grew up with AFL. I would be much more interested in watching street performers. Melbournians love their streets and often you can be treated to some good street dancers walking down Swanston Street,” commented one fan.

Another added: ‘Not a bad idea. Everything to give the atmosphere a boost.’