NRL boss Peter V’landys lashes Manly for handling of pride jersey and supports boycotting players

NRL boss Peter V’landys has criticized Manly’s handling of the Pride jersey fiasco, while stating that while the players have every right to step down, the NRL will not step back when it comes to inclusivity.

The messy fallout from the player boycott at Manly will continue, with coach Des Hasler having to meet a deadline to submit a final team summary to the NRL for Thursday’s game against the Sydney Roosters.

At this stage, players Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley will not participate as the club’s pride jersey goes against their religious and cultural beliefs.

Rainbow stripe pride shirt designed to support the LGBTIQA+ community has split Manly’s playgroup

A crisis meeting on Monday night did little to extinguish the flames of player discontent, although 7News reported that three of the seven players wanted to change their mind.

Talk about 2GB this morning, V’landys said the whole situation had been handled poorly by Manly, who reportedly failed to consult the players before unrolling the jersey.

‘Look, mistakes were made here. They should have been consulted, it should have been done in a concerted way, that hasn’t happened and there will be consequences,” he said.

V’Landys has supported the players who have chosen to step down by saying they have the freedom and choice to do so, but condemns Manly’s handling of the Pride jersey issue

“I am encouraged by the fact that some may have changed their mind and will be playing on Thursday.

“Everyone knows the state of the game. Everyone knows this is the best game for everyone,” he said.

“If you don’t want to be inclusive and you don’t recognize that we are all human and all the same, then you have the right to step down and not play.

“But the game will always be there for everyone.”

V’landys said inclusion in the NRL includes the religious beliefs and freedoms of those players who he believed had every right to cancel the match.

But he also stressed that the NRL would not back down when it comes to inclusiveness policies, including religious beliefs and the LGBTIQA+ community.

‘We respect everyone. It doesn’t matter what your sexual orientation is, what your faith in marriage is, what your race is, what your color is, we respect you as a human being,” he said.

Josh Aloiai is one of the Manly players likely to boycott Thursday’s NRL game against the Sydney Roosters, citing religious beliefs that will not allow him to wear the Pride jersey

“These players are aware of our policy in that regard. If they have a religious faith and they don’t want to play, I respect that and I respect all players.

‘I am the first person to believe in freedom and believe in choice. But they have a choice here, the game and the policy has been that for many years and it won’t change.’

V’landys also rejected suggestions that the issue had become a political football.

“I’m the first person who doesn’t want sports to be politicized because we go to sports to escape everyday problems, so we don’t want to get politics involved,” he said.

“But this isn’t politics. Recognizing and respecting fellow human beings and being inclusive, I don’t believe it politically.’