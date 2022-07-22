NRL bad boy Darrell Trindall makes a shocking statement about his time in jail after meth addiction

Former NRL bad boy Darrell ‘Tricky’ Trindall has told a court that his time in prison while on remand for domestic violence offenses was ‘just what I needed’.

The ex-Rabbitohs and Bulldogs halfback, 50, has battled alcoholism and a meth addiction after hanging up his boots in 2003 and was grateful to be released on bail in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday.

Trindall, who played 171 NRL games between 1990 and 2002, has pleaded not guilty to driving a motor vehicle while his license is suspended, two assaults involving actual bodily harm, one stalking/harassment with intent bodily harm) and one count of habitual assault.

After granting bail, Judge Mark Ierace said he hoped Trindall would comply with the conditions imposed, including a rehabilitation program.

‘I understand and I thank you very much. This is my first time in prison and this is exactly what I needed,” Trindall said Friday via a video link.

“I will not touch anything and I will do exactly what the court orders me to do.”

Trindall has been behind bars since March 7.

On July 15, the NSW Supreme Court heard that Trindall’s life turned into utter chaos after he withdrew from rugby competition.

Trindall’s attorney, David Ryan, revealed that his client has an ongoing drug addiction and is an alcoholic.

After hanging up his boots for good in 2003, Trindall has sadly been in a rapid downward spiral ever since.

Repeated violations of the law have resulted in convictions for crimes, including assault and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Trindall also faced court in 2009 on domestic violence cases, where he was convicted of assault involving actual bodily harm and given three years’ bail.

In 2013 and 2016, he was also convicted of domestic violence-related assault.

The former halfback – who was once a driver for media czar Alan Jones – at one point managed to land a job at Woolworths, but was awarded workers’ compensation after a work accident suffered in 2017.

The court also heard that Trindall suffered a relapse into drug addiction — mainly meth — not long after his mother died in July 2020.

He has been in custody since March breaking a 12-month community correction order he received at the local Gosford court, News Corp. reported.

The terms include tackling his drug and alcohol demons.

Trindall will face court again early next year.