NRL bad boy Adam Elliott cries tears of joy as his girlfriend Millie Boyle wins NRLW premiership

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

NRL bad boy Adam Elliott shed tears of joy as his girlfriend Millie Boyle celebrated a first NRLW premiership title on Sunday.

Boyle and her Newcastle Knights won the Grand Final with a 32-12 win over Parramatta, marking a remarkable turnaround after finishing as wooden spoonbills in their inaugural campaign last year.

As Boyle addressed the fans after the game, Fox League cameras flashed in the stands where a visibly emotional Elliott struggled to hold back the tears.

NRL bad boy Adam Elliott was visibly emotional as his girlfriend Millie Boyle addressed fans after Newcastle defeated Parramatta in Sunday’s NRLW Grand Final

The 27-year-old will join his girlfriend in Newcastle next season as he is set to sign for the Knights after a season in Canberra with the Raiders.

The pair knew each other before their football careers after growing up near Bega on the south coast of New South Wales and Boyle confirmed last November that they were officially in a relationship.

Elliott is no stranger to controversy and was fined $25,000 — including a $10,000 suspension — by the Bulldogs after nude photos of him surfaced in the media following the 2018 Mad Monday celebrations in Canterbury.

Boyle and the Knights claimed first premiership by beating the Eels 32-12

The former Canterbury star and Boyle shared a warm hug after the match

Boyle and Elliott knew each other before their football careers after growing up near Bega on the south coast of New South Wales

Elliott and teammate Asipeli Fine exposed themselves on a hotel balcony in full view of people doing the BridgeClimb on Sydney Harbor Bridge.

He had to appear in court for intentional and obscene exposure after photos surfaced of Bulldogs players heavily intoxicated and stripping naked after the drunken session.

However, he was subsequently handed a two-year bond for good conduct with no conviction registered at the local court at Downing Center in Sydney.

Elliott and Boyle attended the Dally M Awards ceremony on Wednesday night

Last year he was caught kissing the fiancée of former teammate Michael Lichaa when he visited the couple’s home in Connells Point, in southern Sydney.

Lichaa woke up at 4:30 a.m. to find Elliott, who was also in a long-term relationship at the time, kissing his partner Kara Childerhouse.

After the incident, Elliott admitted he had “serious drinking problems” and vowed to stop drinking alcohol.