NRL 2022: Sam Burgess dating Leeds hairdresser Lucy Graham

Rugby league great Sam Burgess may have found his ideal wife.

After his breakup with Phoebe Hooke, the influencer daughter of a millionaire miner, the down-to-earth Yorkshireman is now dating a working-class woman from his neck of the woods.

His new girlfriend is Lucy Graham, a hairdresser and fashion designer from Leeds, England, whom he has known since his early teens.

NRL legend Sam Burgess’ new girlfriend has been identified as Lucy Graham, a hairdresser from Leeds, England. They attended the Poker Face premiere in Rome, Italy on Sunday

Her identity was revealed after the retired South Sydney Rabbitohs star, 33, took her as his date to the premiere of Russell Crowe’s film Poker Face in Rome on Sunday.

Lucy is co-founder of sustainable fashion label Sentenced, launched in September 2019, reports So dramatic online.

Sam’s new partner is English and they’ve known each other for some 20 years, a source close to the footy player told Daily Mail Australia.

While her social media accounts have all switched to private, archived photos show she’s not afraid to get in front of the camera.

Lucy (pictured in a recent Instagram photo) is the co-founder of sustainable fashion label Sentenced, which launched in September 2019.

While her social media accounts have all switched to private, archived photos show she’s not afraid to get in front of the camera

While it’s not known how long they’ve been together, Sam has told friends to “take it easy.”

Lucy looked glamorous at the Poker Face screening in a deep black mini dress, which she delivered with a Chanel handbag.

She completed her look with gold strappy sandals and a matching bracelet.

Retired South Sydney Rabbitohs star, 33, who split from ex-wife Phoebe (together right) three years ago, looked enamored when he bumped into Lucy at the Poker Face premiere (left)

Lucy is English and the duo have known each other for about 20 years, a source has revealed

Sam dressed to impress in a gray suit, white shirt and black and white sneakers.

Although the British-born prop is not featured in the film, he was invited on the red carpet as Russell’s “bodyguard.”

Sam has been following the Oscar-winning co-owner of Rabbitohs around the world for the past year as his assistant and driver.

While it’s not known how long they’ve been together, Sam has told friends to “take it easy”

He was hired to work on the set of Poker Face, which was filmed in Sydney.

Sam’s new relationship comes after a string of affairs that followed his bitter breakup with ex-wife Phoebe in January 2019.

The father of two is said to have had a brief date with Daily Mail Australia columnist Jana Hocking in January this year, as well as with American waitress Oak Schuetz in late 2019.

Meanwhile, Phoebe, who shares daughter Poppy aged four and son Billy aged three with the English rugby league star, has remained single since their divorce.

She lives near her parents in Bowral, about 120 km from Sydney.

Lucy looked glamorous in a plunging mini dress, which she paired with a Chanel bag

Sam’s new relationship comes after a string of affairs that followed his bitter breakup with ex-wife Phoebe in January 2019