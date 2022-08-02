NRL 2022: Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell buys $4.275million Sydney home

NRL player Latrell Mitchell has spent $4.275 million on a spectacular five-bedroom house in south Sydney’s Ramsgate Beach.

The Rabbitohs fullback, 25, has set set a new record for the suburb with its purchase of the three-bathroom single-storey spread, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Located on Botany Bay, 18.6km from Sydney’s CBD, the 897sqm architecturally designed home was originally built in 2018 for $700,000.

(Pictured: The backyard with putting green on the right)

Mitchell, who shares two children with wife Brielle Mercy, announced the sale on Instagram.

The couple, who live in Chiefly in a $1.45 million home, indicated they would soon be moving to their new digs on the bay.

Close to the Botany Bay shoreline, the chic and contemporary home features irrigated lawns and gardens, a BBQ terrace and swimming pool.

Inside, there is a resort atmosphere, with spacious living areas and an open design.

(pictured with his wife Brielle Mercy)

Features include high ceilings with skylights and a stone-built kitchen with gas stove, quality appliances and breakfast bench.

There is also a sauna, home cinema and putting green.

The oversized bathrooms are fitted with marble, while the master bedroom has a walk-in closet with custom joinery.

(Pictured: The open kitchen and dining area)

(Pictured: the entertainment room)

(Photo: one of the bathrooms)

Mitchell’s Botany Bay splurge is adding to his growing real estate portfolio.

In 2020, the footy champ spent $600,000 on a 222-acre farm in Caffrey’s Flat, near his hometown of Taree, New South Wales.

A year later, he bought a $1,815,000 house nearby for his parents Trish and Matt.