NP View: It is immoral to pressure Ukraine to negotiate with Vladimir Putin

We have no right to tell the Ukrainian people to stop fighting for their freedom as long as they still have some fight left. Publishing date: Nov 27, 2022 • 3 days ago • Read it in 4 minutes 558 Comments Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novo-Ogaryovo, Russia state residence. November 25, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin can’t be trusted under any circumstance.

Ukraine has been under severe pressure in recent months. This includes from some countries. In the WestTo sit down with Russia at the negotiating table and end the war. Putin clearly sees this opportunity to make peace and win concessions, at a moment when Russia is in serious trouble on the battlefield. The West should not be misled.

Colby Cosh, columnist and editor of NP Comment, publishes the NP Comment newsletter.

Ukrainians are entitled to defend their homeland for whatever time they choose. Canada and its allies should do everything in their power to ensure Ukraine has the tools and resources it needs, and resist the urge to press for a settlement that will only end up strengthening Putin’s hand. Although Russia made significant gains at the start of the war, Ukraine’s plucky army has been steadily taking back territory in recent months, Nearly half of the original amount was reclaimed Russia’s land gained since February

Putin, who spent many years building his image of a confident and strong leader, appears to have realized that the war isn’t going his way and is now looking for an exit strategy to help him save his face at home. Thus, Moscow has switched strategies, launching repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure that have left millions without heat, water and electricity as temperatures drop below zero, while putting diplomatic pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government to negotiate a ceasefire. A barrage of Russian missile attacks forced Ukraine’s three nuclear power plants offline on Wednesday. Largest power failure The war has left Kyiv with millions without electricity and water, something that many people in the country have experienced since its beginning.

Mykhailo Podolyak (an adviser to President Zelenskyy) was absolutely right He compared it to Moscow’s strategy of punishing civilians to force Kyiv to make unreasonable concessions to “the type of ultimatum that terrorists would issue: either I kill the hostages — the civilian population of Ukraine — or you do what we say.” Zelenskyy also has none. Zelenskyy addressed the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday. He argued that Russia was not seeking a temporary reprieve, but to allow itself time to rebuild its economy. “Simply the end of the war does not guarantee peace. Russia is now looking for a short truce — a respite to regain strength,” he said. “But such a respite will only worsen the situation.… Immoral compromises will lead to new blood.”

While Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace plan — which includes an end to the hostilities, the restoration of Ukrainian territory, compensation and prosecutions of war crimes — is unlikely to ever be accepted by Russia, he certainly has good reason to believe that anything less than a near total surrender by the Russians will only serve to plant the seeds for a future attack, one in which Ukraine may find itself at a distinct disadvantage. The world should not forget that Russia explicitly guaranteed Ukraine’s territorial integrity when it signed the Memorandum from 1994 BudapestIn return for Moscow’s promise not to use military force, Kyiv agreed to give up its nuclear weapons. Russia demonstrated that the deal was not worth all the paper it was printed upon when it annexed Crimea in 2014. Many hoped that this would end the conflict. However, Putin proved that he is patient and aggressive in his imperial ambitions. Eight years later, Putin launched his current campaign for the takeover of the rest the country.

NP View: Ukraine shows West that it is serious again, despite its self-indulgent nature. Do we really need to pay attention? Adam Zivo – The weakness in Vladimir Putin’s leadership exposed during Ukraine’s Kherson liberation Given this history, there is absolutely no reason to believe that any deal signed with Russia will stand the test of time, especially if Ukraine gives up its weapons and doesn’t join NATO — the only two ways to ensure its future security. As Zelenskyy told the Halifax forum, “A truly real, long-lasting and honest peace can only be the result of the complete demolition of Russian aggression.” Yes, it will result in more bloodshed for both sides. The Russian forces seem to be open to war crimes and intentionally targeting civilian infrastructure, so it is certain that those living in Ukraine will have a difficult winter.