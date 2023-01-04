NoWatch smartwatch doesn’t have a display and that may be okay

It’s somewhat ironic that so many health-focused smartwatches have busy, brightly colored screens that almost demand your attention and, just maybe, increase your stress through constant updates, notifications, and prompts.

According to the Mayo clinic (opens in new tab)left unchecked, stress can contribute to high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and diabetes.

