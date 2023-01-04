NoWatch smartwatch doesn’t have a display and that may be okay

It’s somewhat ironic that so many health-focused smartwatches have busy, brightly colored screens that almost demand your attention and, just maybe, increase your stress through constant updates, notifications, and prompts.

According to the Mayo clinic (opens in new tab)left unchecked, stress can contribute to high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and diabetes.

However, NoWatch has created a state-of-the-art smartwatch that can reduce stress by omitting just one key feature: the screen. You heard it right, there is no display on the wearable. While this isn’t an entirely new idea – Whoop and Amazon Halo devices are replacing the screen with an extension of their simple fabric straps – NoWatch has taken a more stylish approach, as gems are instead.

NoWatch offers user interchangeable display size gems. They fit neatly into a somewhat chunky, gold-colored smartwatch that includes most of the activity and health sensors you’d find on an Apple Watch or Fitbit, for example. There is, however, a focus on stress reduction. Unveiled here at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, NoWatch features skin conductance sensors, co-developed with Philips, that analyze sweat gland activity and measure stress levels.

The companion app uses that data to cook up what NoWatch developers call a recovery plan. Company representatives told me they are focused on “restoring balance.”

The lack of visual notifications and on-screen information plays a part in that, as does the static, jewel-like gems that may appeal to rock hunters and crystal enthusiasts.

Prices, which start at $300, depend on the gemstone you choose. Each has a disc shape that snaps into place on the watch. To remove them requires a specialized and supplied charger with a powerful magnet on one side. You place the charger over the gemstone and pull it off, leaving a rather grim looking watch case that houses all the sensors and a digital crown. The watch is also water resistant.

NoWatch representatives explained that the beauty of the removable gems is that you don’t have to keep replacing your entire smartwatch to change your style.

It’s an attractive watch, but we wonder if the novelty of a screenless wearable will eventually wear off and you’ll be pining for the stressful, good old days when you could lift your wrist and see you got a text message from your grandma.

NoWatch will start presale in early February and should ship in the first half of 2023.

