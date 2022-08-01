Now you SHOULD stare at your phone! Scientists say digital devices can help boost memory

Using your smartphone doesn’t necessarily make you forgetful — it can actually have the opposite effect, experts say.

A study of nearly 160 adults failed to pile on the “use it or lose it” memory theory.

Instead, volunteers’ memories were stronger when they were allowed to put memories on their phones.

Research author Dr. Sam Gilbert, of University College London, said the results show that digital time and location reminders work.

“But we have to be careful to back up the most important information.”

Scientists have long warned that relying too much on technology to remember phone numbers, appointments and shopping lists could impair brain function. But a study of more than 150 Britons failed to stack the ‘use it or lose it’ theory, but showed that people’s memory was better when they set memories

A team from University College London conducted a memory test on a Samsung Galaxy touchscreen tablet, which was completed by 158 people aged 18 to 71. The volunteers were shown numbered circles in a box, which initially appeared in a color matching one side of the before fading to yellow (left). Participants had to drag the numbers, in order from 1 to 12, to the side of the box that matched their original color (right)

HOW CAN I IMPROVE MY MEMORY? Convince yourself that you have a good memory that will improve Too many people get stuck here and convince themselves that their memory is bad, that they are just not good with names, that numbers are slipping out of their heads for some reason. Erase those thoughts and promise to improve your memory. Keep your brain active The brain is not a muscle, but regular ‘exercise’ of the brain makes it grow and stimulates the development of new nerve connections that can help improve memory. By developing new mental skills — especially complex ones, such as learning a new language or learning to play a new musical instrument — and challenging your brain with puzzles and games, you can keep your brain active and improve its physiological functioning . Daily sports Regular aerobic exercise improves circulation and efficiency throughout the body, including the brain, and can help prevent the memory loss associated with aging. Exercise also makes you more alert and relaxed, and therefore can improve your memory recording, allowing you to take better mental ‘pictures’. Reduce stress Chronic stress, while it doesn’t physically damage the brain, can make remembering much more difficult. Even temporary tensions can make it harder to focus effectively on concepts and observe things. Try to relax, do yoga or other stretching exercises regularly, and see a doctor if you have severe chronic stress. Source: Queen’s University Belfast

The memory test, conducted on a Samsung Galaxy tablet, involved 158 people aged 18 to 71.

The volunteers were presented with numbered circles in a box with different colored sides.

The circles initially appeared in one color before fading to yellow.

Participants had to drag the numbers, in order from one to twelve, to the side of the box that matched their original color.

The number of circles they remembered to drag to the correct side determined how many they got for participating.

One side of the square was marked ‘high value’, worth 10 times more money.

The group performed the task 16 times each.

They had to use their own memory for eight rounds, but used memories for the other eight attempts.

Participants did this by immediately dragging circles to the correct side of the box that they would eventually be dragged into. The experts said this was the equivalent of leaving an object needed for tomorrow at the front door.

The results, published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, show that when the volunteers left memories, their memory improved by 18 percent.

dr. Gilbert, a neuroscientist at UCL, said: ‘We found that when people were allowed to use an external memory, the device helped them remember the information they had stored in it.

“This was not so surprising.”

But the results also showed that their memory for low-value circles was 27 percent better, even in those who didn’t take notes for them.

dr. Gilbert added: ‘This was because using the device changed the way people used their memory to store important versus less important information.

‘If people had to remember for themselves, they used their memory capacity to remember the most important information.

“But when they were able to use the device, they stored important information on the device and used their own memory for less important information.”

However, the results also showed that there may be costs associated with using memories.

When taken away, the participants had trouble remembering the valuable information they had recorded. This suggests that the participants entrusted important information to technology and then forgot about it, the team said.

dr. Gilbert added, “If a memory tool fails, we can have nothing in our own memory but information of lesser importance.”

He noted that the findings challenge the notion of “digital dementia.”

Some neuroscientists have warned that it doesn’t make memory much worse, such as choosing to write down tasks or use GPS maps.

This will lead people to use even more technology and could lead to an increase in dementia cases, some scientists say.