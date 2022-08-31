Now you can watch Paramount Plus and Showtime in one app

You can now access the content packaged in Paramount Plus and Showtime from one app. The Paramount and Showtime catalogs, first bundled as a subscription last September, are separated between two apps for viewers in the US, but viewers can now access the full range of TV shows and movies through the Paramount Plus app.

For new subscribers, the Paramount Plus and Showtime bundle is available at a discounted rate until October 2 at $7.99 per month for the Essential plan (including ad breaks) with Showtime and $12.99 per month for the Premium plan with Showtime adding more sports, live broadcasts from your local CBS station and downloads for offline viewing on mobile, and usually removes ads except on live TV and certain shows. After October 2, normal pricing will resume with the combined Essential tier at $11.99 per month and the Premium plan at $14.99 per month.

Paramount Plus as a standalone service will continue to be available on two subscription tiers without Showtime: the ad-supported Essential plan ($4.99 per month) and the ad-free Premium tier ($9.99 per month).

“This unique user experience streamlines signup and improves discovery, and this lower price point will enable more households to enjoy an exceptional entertainment offering,” said Tom Ryan, president of Paramount Global Streaming, in a press release announcing the new service.

If you haven’t streamed Star Trek and Halo TV shows in recent years, here’s a rundown of what these apps are. Paramount Plus is the rebranded version of CBS All Access. Its parent company, ViacomCBS, changed to Paramount earlier this year to further focus its attention on streaming. In May, Paramount Plus reported that its first quarter subscriber base grew to nearly 40 million, and in June Paramount Plus said it plans to commission 150 international original series, adding more to its current roster.

In mid-August, the streaming service partnered with Walmart to bundle its service with Walmart Plus, and it’s included in other packages like this one with T-Mobile’s wireless service. These bundles won’t cost as much as cable once did, but bringing the offerings closer together is similar to Disney’s approach with the combination of Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus, while HBO Max will be included in a new combo app. with Discovery Plus in 2023. Netflix, meanwhile, is going it alone, but has plans to roll out an ad-supported streaming package and has started offering games as an added feature to your subscription fee.