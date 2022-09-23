Now white-collar rail workers join in on October 1 train strike

Thousands of railway workers have announced they will join the October 1 train strike, just after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng promised union bosses to halt transportation.

The Transport Salried Staffs Association (TSSA) said thousands of its members in Network Rail and a number of train operators will leave on Oct. 1 in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and benefits.

The announcement was made shortly after the chancellor told MPs that the government is planning action to prevent ‘militant’ unions from shutting down the transport system.

Britain’s rail travelers will face more travel woes next month after drivers in the Aslef union agreed to walk away from 12 train operators on October 1-5.

Train operators have already started suspending their ticket bookings on the days of strikes.

The strikes will affect travel to and from the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, which will take place between 2 and 5 October.

Runners hoping to make it to London for the London Marathon on October 2 will also be affected by the strikes as routes to and around the city will be affected.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union and Aslef also went on strike on October 1, threatening a complete shutdown of Britain’s rail system the day before the opening of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham.

Aslef members will also strike on October 5, while the TSSA will hold further strikes on October 5, 6 and 8.

The 12 participating companies are: Avanti West Coast, Chiltern, Cross Country, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railways, Hull, LNER, London Overground, Northern, Southeastern, Transpennine Express and West Midlands Trains.

Travel chaos returns on October 1 and 5 as drivers from 12 train operators walk away amid a wage dispute

TSSA members involved in the action include staff working in ticket offices, stations, control rooms and other support functions.

The announcement comes after the TSSA canceled strike dates scheduled for September following the Queen’s death.

The TSSA is committed to a guarantee of no redundancies, a pay rise that meets the cost of living crisis and no unpleasant changes in terms and conditions.

Manuel Cortes, 55, head of the TSSA, is accused of unwanted touching and demanding women he worked with and kissed him.

Following advice from the TUC on the allegations, Helena Kennedy interviewed KC former and current union officials about Mr. Cortes.

The allegations of harassment first surfaced in the spring when a colleague, Claire Laycock, accused Mr Cortes of making unwelcome advances towards her in a pub after a Christmas party in 2018.

At least six others also reported sexual harassment or bullying.

According to the PA, train drivers from a dozen companies will go on strike next month (pictured ASLEF Secretary General, Mick Whelan)

General Secretary Manuel Cortes said, “We are not taking this action lightly. We’d much rather find a fair, negotiated solution to this long-running dispute, but we just don’t have a choice.

“A large number of rail workers in our union, many of whom are long-time members, had never been directly involved in a labor dispute before this year.

“About our railroads, our members have recently stepped up to the plate again, doing their best to meet unprecedented demand during the period of public mourning to provide additional services and keep the public safe, just as they did during the pandemic. They prove their worth time and time again and yet they are still undervalued.

‘We can only hope that the new Secretary of State for Transport will find meaning where her predecessor could not. She has the power to impose a fair pay increase and reasonable terms and to end this dispute. It is time for train operators to meet us at the table and come to fair solutions.’

Unite union members on the Woolwich Ferry in London overwhelmingly supported a union move.

Employee representatives will meet next week to discuss the dates.

Unite said employers declined to discuss a wage agreement for this year.

General Secretary Sharon Graham said: ‘Workers on the Woolwich Ferry are unwilling to be bullied and treated with contempt. They voted for strike action because there is a cost of living emergency, but the bosses don’t even want to talk about this year’s compensation.

“There is a short window of opportunity to reach an agreement before the union announces strike dates. The workers can rest assured that they have the full support of their union.’

Employees have been on strike over wages in recent months.