Now Trump’s Save America PAC is under investigation

Former President Donald Trump’s Save America PAC is under investigation as part of a federal grand jury’s wider investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

ABC News reported Subpoenas were sent Thursday to individuals seeking information about the Trump-aligned fundraising PAC, which was formed days after the 2020 election.

The PAC has raised funds using Trump’s false claims about voter fraud — and more recently sent inquiries to potential donors following in the footsteps of the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid.

Questions were raised about the timeline of the organization’s founding and fundraising activities, ABC News said.

ABC News did not identify the individuals targeted by the subpoenas.

Neither Trump nor the Justice Department responded to the network’s request for comment.

Save America PAC was founded on November 9 – six days after the presidential election and two days after President Joe Biden was declared the winner.

It has since become Trump’s primary post-election fundraising vehicle.

He has also sent statements and approvals through the PAC.

Since Save America is a so-called leadership PAC, donors are limited to giving the Trump-aligned entity $5,000 a year.

Federal Election Commission data shows that the PAC raised more than $1 million in 2020 — the period right after the 2020 election.

Since early 2021 through July 31, it has raised an additional $541K.

However, thanks to related commission transfers, Save America has amassed more than $135 million.

At the end of July, Save America had approximately $99 million in cash.