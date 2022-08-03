Now TikTok can sell you tickets to see Demi Lovato or the WWE

Artists can reach some fans even more directly now that Ticketmaster sells tickets in the TikTok app. Through the partnership, Ticketmaster will be able to take advantage of TikTok’s recommendation feed that brings artists – and now their event tickets – to the attention of fans.

Bringing Ticketmaster to TikTok makes sense based only on the large role music plays in the app, but it could also point to broader plans to dive into the industry. Last month a report of Insider revealed that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has filed a trademark for “TikTok Music”. The application describes it as a platform that allows users to purchase, play, share and download music.

Image: TikTok / Ticketmaster

Only “selected” creators will get access to the feature at launch, but it’s planned to expand to more users over time. Some of the artists and entertainment companies that have already started using the feature include Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, the Backstreet Boys, and the WWE. With Beyoncé and her songs coming to TikTok last month, and a number of other artists already using the platform to reach out to fans, Ticketmaster has plenty of big names it could promote.

Creators who want to promote upcoming shows can add event links directly to their TikTok videos. The link, which appears above the creator’s username on a video, opens an in-app browser where you can purchase tickets to the event.

Other music streaming apps have already explored Ticketmaster integrations. In 2016, Ticketmaster began providing app developers with ways to incorporate the service’s functionality into third-party apps. YouTube later started embedding Ticketmaster tickets under music videos, and Pandora started having artists promote shows through Ticketmaster. In June, Spotify replaced its Concert Hub featuring a Live Events Feed with a list of local events sourced from a number of ticket partners, including Ticketmaster.