Now they aren’t only after your chips! Brazen seagull struts into shop and steals a CROISSANT

Seagulls may be known for stealing chips on the coast, but a cunning bird has turned into a part-time croissant thief.

CCTV footage from Late Stop 24 in Bangor, Wales, shows the intrepid seagull stepping in and grabbing the packet of pastries with its beak before exiting the front door again.

But store owner Bipin Chawla, 61, told MailOnline that this isn’t the first time he’s seen the cheeky seagull snap at a bottom-row croissant.

“He’s been there a few times now. He actually has a bit of a routine, always between 6am and 7:30am.’

Seeing the funny side of the thieving seagull, Mr. Chawla took to social media to jokingly look for witnesses.

The post said, ‘DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS THIEF?? Caught on camera TWICE yesterday stealing the property, trying his luck…

“Someone out there must recognize him… we’ve already been given the name Steven, but it could just be a relationship. Any info is appreciated’.

Mr Chawla says he doesn’t mind the seagull entering his shop as it has become quite normal, in fact he couldn’t remember how many times the seagull had been inside.

The cheeky seagull strides boldly into Late Stop 24, looking at a croissant in the bottom row

Getting closer: the cheeky seagull has been spotted regularly in the family-run shop for 40 years

The seagull, named Steven by shop owner Bipin Chawla, quickly grabs what it came for

Caught in the act: Mr Chawla, 61, couldn’t believe his eyes, so he went back to check his CCTV cameras and found the evidence

The seagull runs out the door, but comes to the store regularly, usually between 6:00 am and 7:30 am.

Late Stop 24 saw the funny side of the seagull enter their shop as they jokingly asked for witnesses

The cheeky seagull has also been back to the shop to steal another croissant since he was caught red-handed on camera.

Bangor isn’t the only place in Wales to suffer from unruly seagulls lately. Last week, Gareth Parry, from nearby Llanfairpwll, said: North Wales is alive that the village is ‘living in fear’ after a wave of attacks in the summer that have left people hospitalized.

“If I could, I’d send my council tax to the seagulls because they now own this village. Something has to be done, so many of us have complained to the council, but nothing is being done,” he said.