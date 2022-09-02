Now the Razer Kishi V2 can turn your iPhone into a game console

The Razer Kishi V2 for iPhone is on sale today for $99.99, following the release of Kishi V2 for Android in July. This is the brand’s second-generation Nintendo Switch-style controllers for iOS devices that make mobile gaming feel more like a real console experience.

If you’re considering upgrading from the original Razer Kishi or iOS controller, there are a few benefits. Two new multi-function shoulder buttons can be reassigned in the Nexus app (Razer’s own gaming hub) if you’re playing more complex games, and there’s a dedicated button that takes you straight to the Nexus app, though iOS capabilities integration remains to be seen, as Apple doesn’t allow native app streaming.

Phone compatibility and connectivity aside, the design for both the Android and iOS Kishi V2 is nearly identical. This means the iOS version of the Kishi V2 shares the same criticisms, including awkward buttons and the lack of a 3.5mm audio jack for those who prefer direct headphone connectivity. All buttons and thumbstick functions are the same in the iOS and Android models, and both measure 3.6 x 7.1 x 1.3 inches and weigh 4.3 ounces.

Speaking of buttons, these are modeled after the tactile microswitch controls on another Razer product, the Wolverine V2 console controller. We noticed in our review of the Kishi V2 for Android that while those mechanical buttons impressed the Wolverine V2, on this smaller controller, a lack of travel makes them less impressive on the Kishi.

The review also notes that the performance of the Kishi V2 is flat against a competing Lightning-only product, the $99 Backbone One. Razer seems to have taken quite a bit of inspiration from its competition when designing its second-generation Kishi mobile controllers. , although that was less important for the Kishi V2 for Android, as Backbone’s offering was designed for iOS users. Now that consumers have a choice between the two directly competing products, the positive feedback about the Backbone One’s Lightning charging and 3.5mm audio throughput, software integration and general comfort in the hand should make even loyal fans of Razer hardware. be able to convince.

The Kishi V2 for iPhone requires iOS 15.4 or later and is compatible with models from the iPhone SE (1st and 2nd generation) through the iPhone 13 series. If you’re waiting to get your hands on the upcoming iPhone 14, current rumors suggest it’s still rocking a Lightning connection, but we won’t know for sure if the Kishi V2 for iOS will support it until it officially hits the market.