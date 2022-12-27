Now the Mets have concerns about Carlos Correa’s physique: report

The Carlos Correa saga has taken another turn.

The Mets, like the San Francisco Giants, are concerned about Correa’s physical, which was taken Thursday in New York, aAccording to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Correa’s surgically repaired right leg is the problem, and the club have fears about the integrity of the leg.

In 2014, while with High-A Lancaster, Correa suffered a fractured fibula on a hard slide into third base, requiring a plate to be surgically implanted. Correa, now 28, has missed no time in the majors with leg injuries.

The free agent shortstop was set to sign with San Francisco before the deal fell through due to a leg and injury. The Mets came in with an overnight offer on Wednesday for $315 million over 12 years. Owner Steve Cohen confirmed the deal to The Post from Hawaii, but his admission complicates the matter. According to Rosenthal, the league has warned owners not to speak publicly about the contracts before they become official because an arbitrator could end up siding with the player if a complaint is filed.

It’s especially strange considering he passed a physical with the Minnesota Twins last winter before signing a three-year, $105.3 million contract. Correa opted out this winter to become a free agent and the Twins offered him a 10-year, $285 million deal to stay in Minnesota, but offered him a 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco. The Giants turned on Correa after Aaron Judge decided to stay with the Yankees, and ended up settling for former Mets outfielder Michael Conforto.

Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, has insisted that his health is fine and that he might be inclined to fight any changes to the contract. Testing the free agency waters again might not be easy with two teams citing leg concerns.

This is the second time in the past two years that the Mets have had a contract issue due to a physical. The club opted not to sign its first draft pick in 2021, Kumar Rocker, also a Boras client, after the club found a problem with his elbow. Rocker was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 2022 draft and could join Jacob deGrom in the rotation this season.

