Now the Mets have concerns about Carlos Correa's physique: report

The Carlos Correa saga has taken another turn.

The Mets, like the San Francisco Giants, are concerned about Correa’s physical, which was taken Thursday in New York, aAccording to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Correa’s surgically repaired right leg is the problem, and the club have fears about the integrity of the leg.

In 2014, while with High-A Lancaster, Correa suffered a fractured fibula on a hard slide into third base, requiring a plate to be surgically implanted. Correa, now 28, has missed no time in the majors with leg injuries.

The free agent shortstop was set to sign with San Francisco before the deal fell through due to a leg and injury. The Mets came in with an overnight offer on Wednesday for $315 million over 12 years. Owner Steve Cohen confirmed the deal to The Post from Hawaii, but his admission complicates the matter. According to Rosenthal, the league has warned owners not to speak publicly about the contracts before they become official because an arbitrator could end up siding with the player if a complaint is filed.

