Now that’s a slice of luck! Patriots sign rookie offensive lineman from a PIZZA SHOP in North Dakota

The New England Patriots’ scouting division took their player quest to a new level this week by contracting a novice offensive lineman who comes straight from a pizza parlor in North Dakota.

Until this week, Sebastian Gutierrez was serving fast food to locals in tiny Minot, ND — but will now trade that for the Patriots’ practice team, working under the leadership of the legendary Bill Belichick.

The news was revealed by Gutierrez’s now former employer, owner of a pizza parlor Losson Leonard. In a heartwarming Instagram post, he wrote, “Well, never thought I wouldn’t have an NFL player in front of me in a million years!

Offensive lineman Rookie Sebastian Gutierrez, who works for me at my uncle Maddio’s Pizza restaurant in Minot, ND, has just been signed by the New England Patriots!!!

“He had a great camp and preseason with the Broncos, but he didn’t make the roster of 53. In the meantime, he worked for me while interviewing other teams.

“So now he will stop working for me and start working for Bill Belichick! Good luck Sea Bass! We will miss you!!’

Gutierrez, 24-year-old, was contracted by Denver from Minot state in May 2022, but was released on August 29 when he returned home.

While talking to other NFL teams about a possible contract, he raised some money for the local pizza parlor and made food for the locals.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound rookie began college as a tight end in 2017, but transitioned to the offensive line in 2018, according to the Patriots’ official biography of him.

It has been reported that he will now earn $11,500 a week on the Patriots’ practice squad as he works to earn a spot on the active roster this season.