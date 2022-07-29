Now THAT’S a doggy paddle! Gambit the Labrador dazzles with his swimming skills in viral video

An adorable K9 training to become one of the world’s toughest dogs was caught paddling through a river while enjoying some summer fun.

The viral TikTok video posted by Highland Canine – professional dog trainers – shows the K9 named Gambit swimming fast to get out of a river.

Gambit quickly raised his paws as he sporadically splashed through the water and toward a trainer. Another dog can move around him quietly while others wait for him to reach the platform.

“K9 Gambit needs some swimming lessons,” Highland Canine wrote in the caption.

Gambit swims safely to a trainer who is waiting for him with open arms.

The video shared on social media by a group of dog trainers shows several videos of the dogs they train daily.

The group recently shared a video of a three-legged K9, Igor. The ‘K9 tripod’ was able to resume training after an accident hit his front leg. Igor is a three-legged friend “who has exceeded expectations and is back to work as if nothing ever happened.”

“He was injured in a training accident and had to have his front leg amputated,” Highland Canine said. “But he didn’t let that slow him down. He now returns to full service with his handler.”

The video shows Igor going for a walk, running and grabbing his teeth on different items, and rummaging through different boxes.

Highland Canine also showed off another K9 German Shepherd in action. The ferocious dog was seen in the middle of a field with a decoy.

“Come in,” the group wrote on TikTok while sharing a video of the dog running towards a trainer being used as a decoy. The German Shepherd gracefully jumps and sinks its teeth into the decoy’s arm as the trainer spins.