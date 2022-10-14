Now scientists say 'exercise intolerance' should be considered a symptom of long Covid

Exercise ‘intolerance’ should be considered an official symptom of prolonged Covid, scientists say.

A review of existing studies found that the condition – which is still not fully understood – can rob people of the equivalent of a decade of fitness.

The finding adds to a long list of symptoms associated with prolonged Covid – the name given to signs of illness that persist months after a coronavirus infection.

Previous studies have found headaches, fatigue and brain fog to be the most common ailments, but anecdotally people say they struggle to exercise, too.

Figuring out whether Covid is the true culprit for these problems has long proved difficult, given how common these symptoms are.

Professor Matthew Durstenfeld, a cardiologist at the University of California at San Francisco who led the new review, said there was definitely ‘something going on’.

His team looked at the endurance capacity of people with long Covid and compared them to people of similar ages who recovered from the virus.

They found long-term Covid sufferers performed worse and had the stamina of someone who was ten years younger.

CDC data shows the percentage of people who report symptoms after a positive Covid test. The green, purple, turquoise and orange bars show the people who would be classified as having long Covid as symptoms persist after 12 weeks. The most commonly reported lasting symptoms are headache, runny nose, loss of smell, taste or hair and sore throat

The estimated number of people in the UK with self-reported long Covid has grown over the months, reaching a peak in April 2022 of 1,988

What is long Covid? Long Covid is an informal term used to describe ongoing symptoms after a Covid infection lasting longer than four weeks, according to the ONS. A dizzying array of symptoms have been attributed to prolonged Covid, including: extreme tiredness (fatigue)

shortness of breath

chest pain or pressure

problems with memory and concentration (‘brain fog’)

difficulty sleeping (insomnia)

heartbeat

dizziness

pins and needles

joint pain

depression and anxiety

tinnitus, earache

nausea, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite

high temperature, cough, headache, sore throat, changes in the sense of smell or taste

rash There is no cure for the condition, although treatments can relieve symptoms.

Forty-year-olds with long Covid ran or cycled like ‘someone in their fifties’, Professor Durstenfeld told Washington Post.

An estimated 16 million Americans and 2 million Britons have the disease – but doctors are still divided over the true number.

The new analysis focused on 464 people with long-term Covid and 359 without, aged between 39 and 56, involved in nine existing trials.

All participants undertook a test of their exercise capacity and heart rate on a treadmill or an exercise bike.

In general, those who had recovered from Covid could withstand a normal amount of exercise for their age.

Their heart rate could not reach the average rate expected during exercise, which would slow blood flow around the body.

During moderate exercise, an average heart rate should be between 90 and 126 beats per minute, and for vigorous exercise it should be between 126 and 153.

And their muscles took less oxygen from the bloodstream than they normally would, which would prevent muscle contraction. Some people also hyperventilated.

Professor Durstenfeld said these are not normal reactions after someone has become out of shape after being ill.

Writing in the study, published in JAMA Network Openthe researchers described the symptom as ‘exertion intolerance’.

Dr. David Systrom, a lung expert at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston who was not involved in the study, reflected that people with long Covid may undergo molecular changes in their muscles, nerves and blood vessels.

This means that their bodies may become less tolerant to the physical demands of exercise, even if they have nothing abnormal in their lungs or hearts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that about eight percent of American adults suffer from some form of prolonged Covid.

It is almost impossible to say what chance a person has of developing it after Covid infection due to the massive under-reporting of cases that has occurred since the Omicron variant appeared last year.