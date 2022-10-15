Now Putin has to listen to lectures from the President of TAJIKISTAN who berates Russian leader

Vladimir Putin was given a stern dressing down by Tajikistan’s president in another indicator that the Russian dictator has lost respect and influence in his own backyard.

Longtime dictator Emomali Rahmon, ruler of the Central Asian state of 9 million since 1994, seized on Putin’s woes at home and in Ukraine to give him a piece of his mind and tell him how he really feels during a summit in the Kazakh capital. Astana.

A somber and awkward-looking Putin leaned back in his chair and delivered the seven-minute tirade as a host of Central Asian leaders and officials at the Commonwealth of Independent States Summit (CIS) looked on.

‘Yes, we are small nations, we are not 100-200 million, but we have history, culture, we love, we want to be respected.’ Rahmon said in a fiery outburst.

‘We don’t need anything; just to be respected.’

The humiliation was witnessed by the rulers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

‘Why should we beg (Russia to join) in some wretched forum in Tajikistan?’ Rahmon demanded of Putin, poking his finger and making expansive gestures.

Tajikistan is one of the smallest Central Asian republics that gained its independence when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991

‘I gave instructions to the State Department, I even spoke to you to ask (Russia) to participate at least at ministerial level. No, at deputy minister level. Is this what Tajikistan deserves, a strategic partner?’

It is not the first time that Putin’s so-called friends and partners in Asia have publicly turned against him since his debacle in Ukraine, now that they sense weakness and smell blood.

At a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan last month, Chinese Premier Xi Xinping turned down dinner with Putin, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Putin in front of the media that ‘now is not the time for war’.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also humiliated the Russian warlord by making him wait in front of rolling cameras for half a minute before coming out to greet him ahead of the talks.

In the rambling and unscripted tirade, the Tajik dictator all but predicted Putin’s demise, accusing his Russian counterpart of making the same mistakes that led to the downfall of the Soviet Union last century.

He also complained that Russian businessmen were entering the country and enriching themselves by extracting Tajikistan’s natural resources while refusing to invest in the country.

‘We don’t want your money, we want to be respected as we deserve. We host your military bases, we do everything you ask, we really try to be what you pretend to be to us ”strategic partners”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 16

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of an extended meeting between the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit – before Xi snubbed Putin by skipping dinner with him

Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a photo shaking hands ahead of their talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit before telling Putin about his war in Ukraine

But we are never treated as strategic partners! No offense but we want to be respected!’

While Putin has continued to try to project a strong image that everything will be planned externally, his former clients and vassals of small, poor dictatorships turning against him – as well as large, important countries like India and China – tells its own story. .

Putin has been seriously weakened by the disastrous course his senseless war in Ukraine has taken since last month, when Ukraine launched its autumn offensive to liberate the occupied territory.

His announcement of a partial mobilization and rushed through annexations of the Ukrainian territory his army has managed to occupy have been seen as desperate signs of weakness rather than strength.

His prestige was dealt another blow when Ukraine managed to hit the Kerch bridge connecting Crimea to the Russian mainland with what is currently believed to have been a truck bomb.

And his relentless bombardment of Ukrainian cities with long-range missiles – which has done nothing to affect the strategic position – has similarly been seen as symptomatic of his impotence.

Putin recently announced that Russia does not need to launch massive new attacks on Ukraine at the moment, amid speculation that Moscow’s supply of precision weapons may be depleted.

A fragment of a destroyed Russian tank is seen in the village of Pisky-Radkivski liberated from the Russian occupiers, Kharkiv region. Putin’s battlefield reversals are what have encouraged his supposed friends in Asia to turn on him as they smell blood

And he also said the ‘partial mobilisation’ he announced last month, which the defense minister said was aimed at recruiting 300,000 troops, was nearing completion and would be over within two weeks.

“Nothing further is planned. No proposal has been received from the Ministry of Defense and I see no further need in the foreseeable future,’ Putin said of his ongoing mobilization.

‘Now 222,000 people have been mobilized out of 300,000. Within approximately two weeks, all mobilization activities will be completed.’

But the battlefield outlook for Putin remains bleak, with Ukraine holding the initiative amid expectations that it will push to retake the Kherson region and venture further into the occupied Donbas.

Expectations are also low for Putin’s new conscript army, with reports coming in that he is unable to feed, clothe or arm them, and they are thrown into the front lines with zero or close to zero training.

And the Russian autocrat will be disheartened to learn that the United States will send fresh ammunition and military vehicles to Ukraine as part of a new $725 million aid package aimed at bolstering the country’s defenses against the Russian invasion, the Defense Department said.