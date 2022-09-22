A parent group that has fought hard to keep schools open during Covid is the latest vocal group to have their account canceled by financial tech giant PayPal.

UsForThem was “shocked” to find it was unable to access thousands of pounds of donated money after PayPal suspended its account “in accordance with” the company’s user agreement.

just last week, The Telegraph reported that the tech giant, co-founded by Elon Musk, had controversially closed the accounts of Toby Young’s Free Speech Union and its news website, the Daily Skeptic.

Musk, who made about $175.8 million after PayPal was sold to eBay, has since tried to buy social media giant Twitter to promote “free speech.”

But in the latest backlash PayPal has faced, MPs have hit back, insisting that financial tech companies shouldn’t be allowed to lock people out of their accounts based on “perfectly legal political views.”

On Business Questions, Conservative MP for Devizes Danny Kruger asked: “Does she share my deep concern about the decision by PayPal, the online payment company, to cancel the accounts of certain organisations, including Us for Them, which campaigned against the Covid lockdowns, and perhaps most ironically, the Free Speech Union, which seems to be targeted for their views on sex and gender.

Mr Kruger added that as society moves towards a cashless economy, financial technology companies will become part of the “essential infrastructure of ordinary life.”

He added: ‘Will the government take steps to ensure that they cannot discriminate against individuals or organizations on the basis of perfectly legal political views?’

Us For Them co-founder Molly Kingsley (pictured) said the group campaigning to keep schools open during Covid was ‘stunned’ by PayPal’s decision to cancel their donations account

Toby Young (pictured), founder of the Free Speech Union and news and opinion website the Daily Skeptic, has also been the victim of his PayPal account being canceled

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt replied, “Perhaps he has more information than I do about why PayPal canceled the account and facility of the organizations he mentions, but from what I understand, the Free Speech Union and other organizations are still groping it.” dark. about exactly why they had those services removed despite great efforts to find out.”

Ms Mordaunt described the inexplicable withdrawal of services by companies as a ‘common theme in our affairs’ for many MPs.

Arabella Skinner, president of UsForThem, told MailOnline: “We were really shocked to receive the email from Paypal and to see that it has taken the same aggressive and criminal action against a number of prominent non-profit advocacy, campaign and journalistic groups. in the UK. gives the clear impression that this was a politically motivated coup against campaign groups that had taken a particular stance on controversial topics.

Reasoned, two-sided debate is essential for a functioning democracy, and there should be no room for censorship through denial of services.

But Ms Skinner revealed that the group was “encouraged” to see MPs speaking out on the issue.

Financial tech giant co-founded by Elon Musk allegedly closed the accounts ‘in accordance with’ its user agreement

Elon Musk (pictured), who made millions selling PayPal to eBay, has since been trying to buy Twitter in an effort to promote “free speech”

“However, we are encouraged to see MPs rallying on the case, and we hope this raises the question of whether there is an urgent need to put in place enhanced safeguards to protect against economic sanctions against companies that operate perfectly lawfully.” she added.

Meanwhile, UsForThem co-founder Molly Kingsley has responded to the closure of their account, saying the group — which campaigns to put kids at the center of all decisions that affect them — was “stunned” by the latest move. from PayPal. .

“No prior warning or meaningful explanation was given, and despite them saying we could withdraw our remaining balance, we can’t,” she told the Telegraph.

How PayPal Elon Musk Made His Millions Elon Musk first founded the online financial service X.com, which took off very quickly, earning more than 200,000 customers in its first months of operation. X.com eventually merged with Confinity – which owned PayPal – in 2000 and Musk was replaced as CEO by founder Peter Thiel. A rebrand of the company turned X.com into PayPal, which later sold to eBay for $1.5 billion. Musk, still the company’s largest shareholder at the time, received $175.8 million from the sale, and he would later co-found SpaceX in 2002 before becoming a majority shareholder of Tesla Motors in 2004.

“UsForThem has only been completely transparent about the goals of the organization and our mission statement is featured on a prominent page of our website for all to read.

“That makes clear that our core focus is campaigning to prioritize children in public decision-making.”

She has urged the online financial giant to be “more transparent” after their small organization was hit hard.

On Thursday, Mr. Young, who founded both the Free Speech Union and the Daily Skeptic news blog, was told last week that three of his PayPal accounts would be closed for violating an “acceptable use policy.”

The Free Speech Union defends victims of the cancellation culture, while the Daily Skeptic was founded in April 2020 to scrutinize the lockdown.

PayPal did not specify which rule the organizations had broken, but the policy includes a number of “prohibited activities,” including dealing with illegal drugs, stolen goods, or “promoting hate, violence, racial or other intolerance.”

Mr. Young was first notified that his personal account was suspended.

The account held £600 and PayPal said it would hold the funds for up to 180 days. Mr. Young used it to receive payments from European magazines.

Minutes later, PayPal sent the same message to the two organizations Mr Young runs: the Daily Skeptic and the FSU.

PayPal said it would “terminate” its relationship with account holders who violate the policy.

It added: “It can be difficult to strike a balance between protecting the ideals of tolerance, diversity and respect for people of all backgrounds and upholding the values ​​of free speech and open dialogue, but we are doing our best.” best to achieve this.’

PayPal has been contacted for comment by MailOnline regarding the latest account closures.