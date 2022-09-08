Now Nvidia is including Spider-Man as a pack-in with new GPUs

Nvidia bundles its more expensive RTX 30-series graphics cards with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered. If you buy a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, 3090, 3080 Ti, 3080 GPU — or any eligible desktop or laptop that comes with those cards — Nvidia will net you a free $59.99 digital copy of the game.

Spider-Man Remasteredthat is currently one of the best selling titles on steam, is the latest freebie that Nvidia is using to try and get users to buy its cards. After the original Spider Man received rave reviews on PlayStation 4, the remastered version of the game that just released on PC (and Steam Deck) in August. The PC version of the game supports both ultra-wide monitors and Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), which should enable higher-resolution gameplay and increase frame rates.

You have until October 12 to take advantage of the offer. So if you’re looking for a new GPU right now, it wouldn’t be a bad time to pull the trigger. After nearly two years of shortfall, Nvidia’s 30-series cards (and other GPUs, for that matter) have finally become easier — and cheaper — to buy.

Nvidia actually made too many of his cards, that is part of the reason why the prices of its GPUs are so much lower than their MSRP right now. Instead of its suggested retail price of $1,999, the flagship RTX 3090 Ti is currently leading the way $1,099 on Best Buy. Nvidia is also probably looking to make room for its upcoming 40-series cards, softening the deal on its 30-series GPUs with game bundles and steep discounts. Nvidia started offering in July Ghostwire: Tokyo, Eternal doomand the Doom Eternal: Year One Pass with its high-end GPUs.