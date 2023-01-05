Now Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter says she “finds nothing wrong” with Harry and Meghan

Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter appeared to backtrack in panic today after she furiously accused Harry and Meghan of using her grandfather’s name and legacy to “make their millions.”

Ndileka Mandela had told The Australian newspaper that she was angry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed to liken their struggles in the royal family to her grandfather’s long walk to freedom, calling it “disturbing and tedious.”

But on an extraordinary climb down, she has now maintained that she “frankly sees nothing wrong with using that inspirational opening thing with a quote from Grandpa” – accusing the pair’s critics of “making a mountain out of a molehill.” . . for no reason’.

She said Fox news“Meghan has always been an activist, and this is in her activism that my grandfather was, he was, a social justice activist through and through.

Harry says in the trailer for their latest film, part of their $100 million (£83 million) deal with the streaming giant: ‘This was inspired by Nelson Mandela’

Ndileka Mandela (left), pictured with sister Nandi Mandela (right) and her son Luvuyo Madasa in London last month, hammered the Sussexes against using their family name. She seems to have regressed since then

And his entry into politics was through social activism, which is exactly what Meghan and Harry are doing.

“As I said early on, a lot of people use Grandpa’s quotes, and no one has made such a big rah-rah as Harry and Meghan using this quote.”

MailOnline has contacted the Nelson Mandela Foundation for comment.

In the trailer for the couple’s latest Netflix movie, Live To Lead, part of their £83 million deal with the streaming giant, Harry said, “This is inspired by Nelson Mandela.”

Mrs Mandela had previously said: ‘That’s chalk and cheese, there’s no comparison. I know the Nelson Mandela Foundation supported the initiative, but for years people have been stealing grandfather’s quotes and using his legacy because they know his name sells – Harry and Meghan are no different than them.

“I admire Harry for having the confidence to break free from an institution as iconic as the Royal Family.

“Grandpa rebelled against an arranged marriage to find his own way in life,” she told The Australian. “But it comes at a price, you have to fund your own life then, I’ve made peace with people using Grandpa’s name, but it’s still very disturbing and annoying every time it happens.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet Graca Machel, widow of the late Nelson Mandela, on the last day of their 2019 tour of Africa

South African President Nelson Mandela and Princess Diana at Mandela’s home in Cape Town, South Africa, on March 17, 1997

Nelson Mandela and wife Winnie walk hand in hand, fists clenched at his release from Victor Prison, Cape Town, on Sunday, February 11, 1990

In the trailer for Live To Lead, co-produced with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Harry Mandela quotes: “What counts in life is not just the fact that we have lived…”

Meghan then appears and finishes the quote: “…It is what difference we have made in the lives of others that will determine the meaning of the life we ​​lead.”

The couple served as executive producers, according to the credits, introducing each of the series’ seven episodes. When Harry’s book Spare came out next week, Ms Mandela warned: ‘Harry has to be authentic and stick to his own story. What relevance does grandpa’s life have to his?

“I don’t think he and Meghan ever properly met Grandpa, maybe when Harry was young at Buckingham Palace, but they use his quotes in the documentary to bring people in and make millions without benefiting the Mandela family.” The Mail has asked a spokesman for the Sussexes for comment.

The pair have previously been criticized by the Mandelas.

Zwelivelile ‘Mandla’ Mandela told MailOnline he was ‘surprised’ at her comments to The Cut magazine when she claimed that three years ago a Lion King cast member told her that ‘we rejoiced in the streets like we did when Mandela was released . out of prison’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the premiere of The Lion King at the Odeon Leicester Square in London on July 14, 2019

In August, questions were raised over Meghan’s suggestion that her marriage to Harry sparked celebrations in South Africa. The Duchess told The Cut magazine that while attending the London premiere of The Lion King in 2019, a South African actor told her that his country had rejoiced in the streets as we did when Mandela was released from prison.

The interview sparked anger in the country, where Mandela’s grandson said his release from prison should not be compared to a royal wedding.

Zwelivelile Mandela said, ‘From Madiba [Mandela’s] celebration was based on overcoming 350 years of colonialism with 60 years of South Africa’s brutal apartheid regime. So it cannot be equated with the same thing.’

And an actor who claimed he was the only South African cast member in The Lion King said he was “baffled” because he didn’t attend the London Prime Minister and he never met the Duchess.

Dr. John Kani, 79, who voiced the monkey shaman Rafiki in the film, said: ‘I’ve never met Meghan Markle. This seems like some kind of faux pas on her part.’

The actor, a friend of Mandela, said the moment the anti-apartheid activist was released from prison could not be compared to a royal wedding.

He said, “It lives forever in our memories of the world. It’s kind of like, ‘Where were you when JFK was shot… where were you when Nelson Mandela was released’? You can’t really say where you were when Meghan married Harry.”