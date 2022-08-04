Now mom of black girl ‘snubbed’ by Chuck E. Cheese mascot threatens to sue restaurant

The mother of a black girl who was snubbed by a Chuck E. Cheese mascot said she is preparing to sue the franchise a week after another family filed a $25 million lawsuit against Sesame Place over a similar lawsuit. incident of alleged discrimination.

Naney D. Muhammad told: TMZ she was unimpressed by an apology she had received from the Chuck E. Cheese company and that she intended to litigate to find a solution.

“My next step after they release the brazen statement is yes, I intend to take legal action,” she said in an interview.

Mohammed tweeted images last weekend that appeared to show her two-year-old daughter being ignored by Chuck E. Cheese herself at a Wayne, New Jersey chain.

It showed Cheese giving a hefty helping of high fives to a stage full of white kids, before seemingly completely ignoring the exuberant and cheering black two-year-old at his feet.

“My 2-year-old was racially discriminated against,” Muhammed captioned the video, “as you can see, he gives all yt kids hi-5s and purposefully ignored my black baby.”

It comes after an incident in which two other black girls were apparently snubbed by a character at a theme park on Sesame Street outside of Philadelphia, prompting an outpouring of people to share what they believe to be a pattern of racism fostered by mascot employees in the whole country.

But many have questioned whether the incidents could instead be attributed to the fact that employees often wear clunky costumes with little visibility, leaving them unable to see each child reaching for their attention.

A photo Nancy Muhammed said said Chuck E. Cheese’s management “urged” her daughter to take after she complained about the mascot’s behavior

Muhammed told TMZ that the incident with her daughter was just another case of what she described as an increasingly apparent pattern of behavior, and that a lawsuit could bring some form of justice.

“I hope my lawyer can at least give us some justice because right now it seems to be becoming a pattern,” she said, “with little black kids being ignored in amusement parks and indoor playgrounds where they’re supposed to be.” that you feel like a child, you feel like, you know, being loved and appreciated.’

“This is starting to become a pattern, so we definitely need to do justice.”

Her plans to sue came after Chuck E. Cheese released what Muhammed said was a lame apology.

“Chuck E. Cheese is saddened when a family or child has a less than perfect experience,” said Chuck E. Cheese HQ, “We want to thank the family who brought this to our attention…opportunity to apologize and their to address concerns personally.

That apology, Muhammed said, was dismissive.

“Give the management on site a chance to apologize when she said, ‘I’m sorry you feel that way,'” Muhammed said. ABC 7“Was that the apology?”

She said management “urged” her daughter to take a picture with the mascot instead. Instead of the insane power of energy that her daughter was in the video of the blunt, that photo shows her despondent and distant as Cheese, without blinking, flashes a furry thumbs up.

“Her behavior changed from excited, happy, jumping, high five – to when it came time to take a picture she just stood next to him,” Mohammed said, “I hugged her, told her she would never have to beg for love, because many love her.’

Nancy Muhammed and her daughter, now two years old. Muhammed said she’s suing Chuck. E. Cheese after a mascot snubbed her daughter at a New Jersey location

As Cheese approaches, ecstasy sets in. But the mouse leaves the two-year-old hanging and walks away

The latest lawsuit announcement comes after the family of the two girls who were seemingly snubbed by a character on a Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, revealed they were suing the park for $25 million.

“Just looking at her face makes me cry every time I see it,” the girls’ father, Quinton Burns, said at a press conference announcing the suit.

In that video, the two black girls from New York were passed by the character Rosita, who had just transitioned from interacting with some white kids.

Sesame Place apologized in a statement for that incident, explaining that the actor in the costume simply couldn’t see the girls because of the actor’s limited field of view.

During their press conference, one of the family’s attorneys called for transparency from SeaWorld – which owns Sesame Place – and for the company to reimburse the Burns family.

“She was ignored among a sea of ​​other young white children who were able to get along, give hugs and high fives,” said attorney Malcolm Ruff.

“Kennedi was forced to deal with racism at the age of 5. This is unacceptable and we will not stand by and let this continue.”

The lawsuit comes in the wake of a video, widely shared on social media, that shows two other black girls from New York apparently being snubbed by a costumed employee during a parade in the park in Langhorne, outside of Philadelphia.

A similar incident occurred at Chuck E. Cheese in New Orleans a few years ago, when Damon Payne said one of the chain’s mascots “ignored” his daughter and hugged some white kids instead.

Payne videotaped her encounter with the mouse, which shows her looking expectantly at Cheese with her arms outstretched.

He uploaded a short clip of the video to his Instagram page with the caption, “MY KIDS WILL NEVER STEP A FOOT BACK INTO Chuck E Cheeses. #racism doesn’t matter what age.’

When Payne reported the incident and showed the footage to the location staff, they reportedly offered him 50 free tickets to redeem at the store.