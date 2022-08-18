Now Meta starts laying off workers! Facebook lays off 60 contractors who were told in conference

A group of about 60 contractors working with Facebook learned they were fired this week after being chosen “randomly” by an algorithm.

The layoffs are the latest example of Big Tech spending cuts and hiring, as Apple let about 100 recruiters go just a few days ago.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also recently said he will remove underperforming employees with “aggressive performance reviews” as the company braces for a deep economic downturn.

The contractors work through Accenture in their Austin office, a company that has a deal worth nearly half a billion dollars a year to provide the company with employees with moderate content and business integrity.

The layoffs were announced during a video conference on Tuesday and were not immediately offered new jobs or transfers, Accenture said. Business Insider.

A Facebook spokesperson, when asked about the news by DailyMail.com, said: “Thanks for the investigation, but we have no comment.”

The contractors were told they could ‘reapply’ for any newly available job over the next two weeks, but their current work will be gone on September 2nd and will be paid through October 3.

Accenture representatives amazingly told an employee who asked how the layoffs were determined that an algorithm randomly chose people and gave no specific reason why the workers’ jobs were cut.

It’s not the first time employees have lost their jobs through an algorithm. In August 2021, Xsolla – a company that provides payment processing for the gaming industry – fired 150 individuals whose algorithm determined they were “disengaged and unproductive,” according to Game developer.

In June, Zuckerberg said the company would “turn up the heat” on performance management to eliminate staffers who are unable to meet more aggressive goals.

“Realistically, there are probably a lot of people at the company who shouldn’t be here,” he said.

“Part of my hope of raising expectations and setting more aggressive goals, and just turning up the heat a little bit, is that I think some of you might decide that this place isn’t for you, and that self-selection is OK with me,” he said.

Last month, Meta said it would pause hiring and cut hiring plans for new engineers by 30 percent

Apple has reportedly fired many of its contract-based recruiters after warning it would delay hiring and cut spending. CEO Tim Cook can be seen above

Apple, headquartered in Cupertino, California (above), had approximately 154,000 full-time equivalent employees at the latest report

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told employees the company will “slow down the pace of hiring for the rest of the year”

In May, Meta said it would pause hiring, and during the Q&A session, Zuckerberg said he would reduce hiring plans for new engineers by 30 percent — instead of the original plan of taking 10,000, Meta would cut between 6,000 and 7,000. contract.

According to a new report, Apple has fired many of its contract-based recruiters after warning it would slow hiring and cut spending.

In the past week, Apple let go about 100 contractors responsible for vetting and hiring new employees, people familiar with the matter said. Bloomberg on Monday.

Last month, Apple reportedly warned staff about plans to slow staffing and spending growth in some divisions next year.

In May, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced plans to lay off 10 percent of salaried staff because he had “a really bad feeling about the economy.”

Netflix, which has struggled with two consecutive quarters of net subscriber losses, cut its workforce by 150 in May and another 300 in June.

Google parent Alphabet also said last month it would slow the pace of hiring for the rest of the year.

Amazon is reportedly thinning the ranks of its hourly workers through attrition, and recently halted construction on six new office buildings in Bellevue and Nashville.