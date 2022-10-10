Now meditation is linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer's

French researchers looked at people who meditated once a week for 18 months

But a study suggests that switching off and meditating may be even more effective

Doctors have long recommended that people keep their minds busy in old age to protect against dementia.

But switching off and meditating may be the key to keeping the brain sharp, a new study suggests.

People who practiced the relaxation technique for 18 months scored better on cognitive tests than people who received English lessons for the same length of time to keep their minds active.

One of the lead authors of the paper, Dr. Gael Chetelat, from the University of Caen-Normandy in France, said: ‘Meditation was superior to non-native language training.’

It’s the latest research to highlight the health benefits of mindfulness – which has also been linked to lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels and pain relief.

Meditation involves clearing the mind or focusing on a particular thought to train attention and awareness and achieve a mentally clear and emotionally stable state.

Trendy mindfulness meditation and yoga are as effective as diabetes drugs in lowering blood sugar levels, research suggests (file image)

What is mindfulness? Think of it as fitness for your mind. Meditation calms the body and thus reduces blood pressure, stress levels and improves the overall mood. The purpose of practicing mind-body activities is to use your thoughts to positively influence your body’s physical responses to the outside world. The practice is part of an overall wellness trend that has been touted by celebrities and tech giants for years. These activities include… … Mindfulness The process of focusing one’s breath and focusing on a particular thought, object, or activity to promote a stable emotional state. Mindfulness is the ability to be fully present and aware of one’s surroundings. A common technique is to focus on each of the senses in turn. Pilates and yoga They involve breathing and coordinated, concentrated movement. Both low impact exercises, they improve strength, flexibility and posture. In yoga, you take positions and hold them, or flow into another position. Pilates sees people assume positions and then work their core muscles by moving their arms or legs. Qigong, tai chi Martial arts that promote physical fitness as well as mental discipline. Qigong and tai chi are traditional self-healing exercises that originated in ancient China. They have coordinated movements with a focus on posture, deep breathing and mental focus. Qigong can include movement or simply sitting or standing mediation. Tai chi, on the other hand, involves complex and choreographed movements that match one’s breath.

The study – published in the journal JAMA Neurology – included 137 men and women who were divided into three groups.

Meditation and English lessons included two-hour weekly sessions.

They also did home exercise of at least 20 minutes a day. A control set continued to live their lives as normal without intervention.

Dr. Chetelat said: ‘Meditation was superior to non-native language training on 18-month changes in a global composite score that captures attentional regulation, socio-emotional and self-awareness skills.

‘The results of the study confirm the feasibility of meditation and non-native language training in older individuals with high adherence and very low attrition.’

Meditation has become increasingly popular in recent years. It has helped people quit smoking, cope with cancer and even prevent psoriasis.

Dr. Chetelat said: ‘Could meditation, a mental training approach to attention and emotion regulation, preserve brain structure and function in cognitively unimpaired older adults?

‘Future analyzes of secondary outcomes will determine the measures most sensitive to meditation training and the factors associated with response to the intervention.’

Previous research has suggested that it slows down the onset by helping people stay focused and increasing happiness.

Staying ‘in the moment’ has been part of philosophical and contemplative practice for thousands of years.

The hallmark of many forms of mental illness is a preoccupation with one’s own thoughts – a state meditation seems to influence.

It is thought-mindfulness meditation that promises post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which causes intrusive thoughts and numb feeling.

Dr. Chetelat said: ‘Strategies to prevent dementia are urgently needed. Mental training targeting stress and attention regulation has the potential to improve both cognitive and emotional aspects of aging.

‘Previous studies have shown that mindfulness meditation improves cognition, particularly in older adults across multiple domains, including attention, executive functions and self-awareness or meta-cognition.

‘Mindfulness meditation can also reduce stress, anxiety and depression – even in older adults.’

The number of dementia cases worldwide will triple to over 150 million by 2050.

With no cure in sight, there is an increasing focus on lifestyle factors that are protective.

Dr. Chetelat said: “Meditation appears to be a promising approach to preserve brain structure and function as well as cognition, thereby reducing dementia risk by directly targeting psycho-affective factors.”