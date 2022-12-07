‘Now make him captain!’: Yankees fans revel in the news that MVP Aaron Judge is STAYING in the Bronx

Government offices remained open and schools continued to hold classes in the New York area following Aaron Judge’s reported nine-year, $360 million deal with the Yankees, but Wednesday still had the feel of a holiday for the Bombers’ faithful.

“There should be a party outside the stadium this morning,” one Twitter user wrote, inviting the dozens of celebrating Yankees fans to the Bronx for an impromptu gathering.

Judge probably wouldn’t be able to attend, as he made the decision Tuesday night to re-sign with the Yankees at the Winter Meetings in San Diego, according to ESPN. The reigning American League MVP weighed offers from his hometown San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Padres, but reportedly opted to stay in New York after the team increased its bid to $360 in nine years million. DailyMail.com has contacted the Yankees for confirmation.

Bags of money are depicted in the foreground of this digital rendering of Aaron Judge

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees increased their offer to Judge to complete the deal

Many fans called for Judge to be named the team’s first captain since shortstop Derek Jeter

For some, the length and huge cost of the contract is a concern.

“Paying a 40-year-old $40 million a year at the end of this contract,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “You better win a championship or two in between to make it worth it.”

The Yankees have had success with Judge hitting 62 home runs in 2022, breaking Roger Maris’ club and American League record of 61, which stood for 61 years. But the postseason has been a problem for New York, which has reached the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons but failed to reach the World Series.

Despite that troubling recent history, Yankees fans breathed a collective sigh of relief Wednesday morning after a since-retracted New York Post report claimed Judge joined the Giants.

Instead of wallowing in self-pity, Yankees fans instead had their “Dewey Defeats Truman” moment on Twitter, ridiculing Post reporter Jon Heyman’s premature reporting Tuesday, in the same way that portrayed President Harry Truman laughing at the headlines falsely claiming he lost the 1948 election. Thomas E. Dewey.

Naturally, several Yankees fans reposted erroneous tweets claiming that Judge was “heading for the bay.” And since Heyman mistyped “Aaron Judge” as “Arson Judge” in his original tweet, the latter was trending on Twitter Wednesday morning.

“If Yankees marketing isn’t making a million Arson Judge jerseys right now, they’re not doing their job,” Boardroom’s Russell Steinberg tweeted.

Some fans pointed out that Judge made a smart move given the different sizes of San Francisco’s Oracle Park. While Yankee Stadium has more batter-friendly dimensions (318 feet to left field, 408 to center, 314 to right), Oracle (339 feet to left, 404 to center, and 309 to right) is a much more difficult place to call home. touch. runs, given the larger outfield and taller right field wall

While Yankee Stadium has more batter-friendly dimensions (318 feet to left field, 408 to center, 314 to right), Oracle (339 feet to left, 404 to center, and 309 to right) is a much more difficult place to call home. touch. runs, given the larger outfield and taller right field wall.

“#AllRise and salute the #Yankees for closing the deal with Aaron Judge,” News 12’s Kevin Maher wrote. “Now make him captain, too.”

And of course, the hashtag “#AllRise” was easily found on social media in a reference to the right-handed slugger’s last name.

Judge turned down an eight-year, $230 million deal ahead of his MVP season in 2022, which now looks like a very smart decision on his part.