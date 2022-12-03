Sunday, December 4, 2022
News

Now Just Stop Oil invade HARRODS: Security guards swoop as eco-zealots occupy sofas

by Jacky
by Jacky
By Laurence Dollimore for Mailonline

published: 14:12, Dec 3, 2022 | Updated: 2:18 PM, December 3, 2022

Just Stop Oil eco zealots have marched out of Harrods after launching a protest at the central London department store.

Video footage shared online shows a squad of security guards marching towards two female protesters who had spread out on a sofa for sale.

You hear someone shout ‘get up, get out!’ before pulling them off the furniture.

Just Stop Oil said: ‘Around 1pm 4 #JustStopOil supporters briefly occupied beds and benches in @Harrods to demand that the #government end fuel poverty by insulating homes and ending our dependence on expensive, dangerous and dirty fossil fuels.

“They were quickly escorted out of the store by about 20 security guards.”

The eco-mob said they launched today’s move in solidarity with Fuel Poverty Action’s Energy For All campaign, as well as the Don’t Pay UK movement, which encourages homeowners not to pay their energy bills amid rising cost.

