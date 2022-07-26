Now Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa resigns amid exodus of WH communications staff

First Lady Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael DeRosa leaves the White House

LaRosa’s departure is no surprise, a White House official told CNN, claiming that the East Wing has been aware of his resignation for several weeks. His extension into the first lady’s office came because of LaRosa’s desire to assist on three high-profile overseas trips.

The latest staff departures continue to fuel speculation about White House staffing issues, especially when it comes to the executive communications team.

Earlier this summer, Biden lost his press secretary Jen Psaki, and her chief of staff Amanda Finney followed her out the door. Shortly after, in early July, Kate Bedingfield, White House communications director, left the administration.

A person familiar with the next steps said LaRosa will remain in DC to join public affairs firm Hamilton Place Strategies as general manager.

He has not yet spoken publicly about his impending departure from the White House, but the first lady’s office is already interviewing candidates to replace him.

LaRosa began serving as the spokesperson for Dr. Jill Biden during the 2019 presidential campaign and was named her press secretary immediately after moving into the White House in January 2021.

Last September, LaRosa assumed the additional title of Special Assistant to the President.

“For nearly three years, from the campaign to the White House, Michael as my spokesperson and advisor has brought an encyclopedic knowledge of politics and media to my team,” said Dr. Biden to CNN.

“In a small team, loyalty and friendship are lifelong – we will miss Michael. However, we are delighted that he is starting a new chapter in his career.”

LaRosa's departure, which had been publicized for weeks in the East Wing, follows a mass exodus of other White House staff.

Most of the White House departures so far have come as the individuals have taken on different roles amid reports that some employees feel there is little room for senior moves or promotion in the administration.

The first notable exit came in December 2021 when Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief spokesman, Symone Sanders, announced she was leaving. She landed on MSNBC with a self-titled show.

In the weeks and months that followed in early 2022, Harris senior assistants Tina Flournoy, Ashley Etienne and Vincent Evans all left — as did her public engagement head Cedric Richmond.

Some are citing the mass exodus at ‘Blaxit’ after it became clear that there were an overwhelming number of black staff departures.

The departures of communications staff also include former chief spokesman for Vice President Kamala Harris, Symone Sanders (left) and ex-Psaki chief of staff, Amanda Finney (right)

Black staffers who have left the White House over the course of a few months include public engagement assistant Carissa Smith; gender policy officer Kalisha Dessources Figures; Senior Director of the National Security Council Linda Etim; Digital Engagement Director Cameron Trimble; and associate counsel Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo.

Also leaving are Chief of Staff Ron Klain advisers Elizabeth Wilkins and Niyat Mulughetal; press assistant Natalie Austin; National Economic Council staff Joelle Gamble and Connor Maxwell; and presidential staff aides Danielle Okai, Reggie Greer and Rayshawn Dyson.