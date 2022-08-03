Now is not the time to neglect developing economies

The writer is Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Pakistan

The world is reeling from a confluence of historical shocks. With rich countries distracted by domestic problems and geopolitical rivalries, emerging economies risk being left to their own devices. The international order may not survive this neglect.

As crisis piles on crisis, 41 countries are at risk of debt crisis. This is the most universally complex policy environment of our lives and an important moment for the international community.

Under normal circumstances, these headlines from the world’s leading global trade and financial institutions would sound like a clarion call to save the developing world. But these are far from normal times and the proclamations ring hollow.

With rich countries’ attention distracted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the specter of prolonged domestic stagflation, the rest of the world is falling through the cracks of the global safety net so painstakingly set up after World War II.

In particular, the world is not paying nearly as much attention to the debt and capital outflow problems faced by countries in Asia, Latin America and Africa as it was to similar problems faced by several European countries a decade ago. Multilateral and bilateral donor organizations have remained aloof, leaving many countries in the lurch. It is astonishing that the frugal balance between financing and adjustment in traditional IMF programs, which has recently been suspended in the case of Europe and Argentina, is still very much in vogue. Especially now that historic food and fuel inflation threatens to drive poor societies apart.

Despite all the rhetoric about social protection and debt management, the tools used to assess problems in developing countries and the policy options offered to them by the gatekeepers of the global system remain rigid and outdated. And, perhaps most damagingly, the traditional shareholders of major multilateral agencies seem very uneasy about entering into a new world in which China has emerged as a major investor and creditor.

This is tragic, as the severe stress facing emerging economies today is largely a reflection of two forces beyond their control. First, major concomitant shocks in the form of an uncertain exit from Covid, the commodity supercycle and historic tightening by the US Federal Reserve. And second, an over-reliance on debt markets as opposed to equity flows propagated by the existing global financial system, leaving countries vulnerable to shifts in sentiment, the global interest rate cycle and dollar strengthening of the kind we are currently experiencing.

This is exactly when the institutions at the center of the global safety net need to step in and provide innovative solutions – but they aren’t, and the consequences can be profound. At a time when globalization is already on the decline, forcing poor countries to choose where to turn for help is likely to leave lasting scars. Poor countries will not soon forget how they were abandoned by a system designed to raise their standard of living and protect them in case of emergency.

As a result, the world could fragment into rival blocs, which would be extremely damaging to global prosperity and security in the long run. In addition, it would give us no hope of tackling climate change, the greatest threat humanity has ever faced, calling to come together, not break up.

There is still time to avoid this dangerous drift. But that cannot be done without modernizing the world order. While this order has helped bind the world together for the past 80 years, it has had mixed results in supporting economic convergence between countries, eradicating poverty, preventing painful debt crises and advocacy. of ordinary citizens. citizens over those of multinational corporations. This record needs improvement.

After World War II, world leaders came together to recreate the world and rehabilitate countries that had fought on opposing sides. A similar spirit is needed today, animated by four major new priorities: building a more development-friendly trading and financial system; setting up a modern safety net that does not immediately enforce pro-cyclical tightening and really protects vulnerable people; ensure fair dissemination of technology; and supporting clean energy.

In some ways, this remake should be easier to orchestrate, as the world is still a relatively quiet place. Whether it will happen is a guess. But the stakes for the global economy have never been higher.