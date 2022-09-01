Now Ginni Thomas is accused of pressuring Wisconsin lawmakers to overturn the election

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ginni Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pressured Wisconsin lawmakers to undo President Joe Biden’s victory there, according to newly revealed emails.

The emails obtained by the Washington Postwere sent to two people – state senator Kathy Bernier, then chair of the Senate Election Commission, and state representative Gary Tauchen.

Those emails were in addition to the 29 Arizona state lawmakers that Ginni Thomas contacted on Nov. 9, 2020. Thomas, himself a lawyer and Trump ally, sent the message through the online platform FreeRoots, where an individual can send prewritten notes to multiple elected officials.

She urged lawmakers to “be strong in the face of political and media pressure” and claimed the responsibility to elect voters was “yours and yours alone.”

They had “power to fight back against fraud” and “ensure a clean slate of voters are elected,” the email read, according to the Post.

Ginni Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pressured Wisconsin lawmakers to undo President Joe Biden’s victory there, newly revealed emails show

The emails, obtained by the Washington Post, were sent to two individuals: Senator Kathy Bernier, then chair of the Senate Election Commission, and State Representative Gary Tauchen.

“Please do your constitutional duty!” read the subject line of the message she sent.

Reports of Ginni Thomas’ activism raised questions about whether Justce Thomas should have withdrawn from a Supreme Court case related to the election.

Thomas participated in at least nine rulings related to the 2020 election. He has also ruled in cases where Trump opposed attempts by congressional investigators to obtain the former president’s records.

But Ginni Thomas said the two keep their jobs separate.

“Clarence does not talk to me about his work and I do not involve him in my work,” she told conservative publication Free Bacon in March.

There were previous reports she had mapped out with Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, on how to keep Trump on a second term in the White House.

She exchanged at least 29 text messages with Meadows between November 2020 and mid-January 2021, as Trump allies worked frantically to keep him in office.

“Help this great president steadfast, Mark!!!” Thomas texted Meadows on Nov. 10, 2020, three days after Biden’s election was called.

She continued, saying “the majority know that Biden and the left are attempting the biggest heist in our history.”

Thomas has not yet been subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee, but members are considering doing so. It asked her to come for a voluntary interview in June.

Wisconsin legislator Bernier said she didn’t realize Thomas was one of thousands who emailed her in the days after the election, but defended her “First Amendment right to voice her opinion.”

Bernier said the state legislature could have considered decertifying the results of the 2020 election if there was evidence of significant voter fraud, “but as we went through the process and the legal challenges were created and discounted by the judicial system, there was up to nothing proven so far. as actual voter fraud.’

Bernier said she did not believe Thomas’ activism was inappropriate given her husband’s position.

‘I was married for twenty years. I assumed my husband’s identity, but I had my own thoughts,” Bernier said. “Just because you married someone doesn’t make you a clone.”