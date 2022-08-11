Now FBI delivers SUBPOENAS to Pennsylvania lawmakers after they confiscated Rep Scott Perry’s phone

The FBI made visits to multiple Republicans in the Pennsylvania House and Senate on Wednesday to seek information related to Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry and his plan to install alternative voters by 2020, according to a report.

The FBI delivered subpoenas and sought information from multiple individuals, sources told PennLive, and some were explicitly told they were not the target of the investigation.

The visit came after Perry said the FBI seized his personal cell phone a day after FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.

“I am outraged — but not surprised — that the FBI, led by the Justice Department of Merrick Garland, would confiscate the phone of a sitting Congressman,” Perry said in a statement. Fox news on Tuesday.

“My phone contains information about my legislative and political activities and personal/private conversations with my wife, family, voters and friends. None of this is the government’s business.’

Perry said that while he and his family were traveling earlier Tuesday, he was approached by three FBI agents who gave him a search warrant and confiscated his cell phone.

Republican Representative Scott Perry says the FBI seized his personal cell phone a day after FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago

Former US President Donald Trump exits Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation on August 10, 2022 in New York City

The FBI raided Trump’s home a day before he seized Perry’s phone and two days before Pa lawmakers.

“They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have arranged for them to get my phone if that was their wish,” he said.

Perry, a staunch ally of Trump, is an original member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and took charge of the group early this year.

He was part of a plan in Pennsylvania to install fake voters and uncertify President Joe Biden’s victory.

The Jan. 6 committee claimed Perry is one of five Republicans reportedly seeking pardon for their role in undoing the election, but Perry has denied ever doing so.

FBI agents visited Pennsylvania state capital building to hand out subpoenas

While Perry’s phone was taken by warrant — which would require the approval of a magistrate judge — the subpoenas demanded that Pa. legislators were handed out not reviewing a judge. Still, the lawmakers are obligated to comply unless they take the case to court and the subpoena is quashed.

The seizure of Perry’s phone comes just one day after FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida home in what Perry called an “unnecessary and aggressive action” in his statement.

“As with President Trump last night, the DOJ opted for this unnecessary and aggressive action rather than simply contacting my attorneys,” he said.

“These kinds of banana republican tactics should concern every citizen, especially given Congressional decision this week to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to further prosecute law-abiding citizens.”

Monday’s FBI raid was related to Trump’s removal of classified documents from the White House, not the Justice Department’s investigation into Jan. 6. The New York Times reported:.

Mar-a-Lago, Trump said, “is currently under siege, ambushed and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

“Having worked and co-operated with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said.

The seizure of Perry’s phone comes just one day after FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in what Perry called an “unnecessary and aggressive action” in his statement.

Trump later posted a campaign-style video warning that “we are a nation that has armed its law enforcement against the other political party like never before.”

Trump continues to give a series of not-so-subtle hints that he plans to run for president again in 2024.

Politico reported Tuesday that Trumpworld is watching the Republicans defending the ex-president.

“They are going to use this drastically to gather their allies, GOP leaders on Capitol Hill and juice for his political agenda and run for office for 2024,” a source close to the former president told Politico.

“If there was a 99 percent chance, it’s 100 percent now. He’s making it part of his platform — going after the FBI,” the source said of Trump’s White House ambitions.

Leading members of the party, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel, and House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik sent out furious statements about the raid.

McCarthy told Attorney General Merrick Garland via Twitter to “keep your documents and clear your calendar.”

“I’ve seen enough,” he wrote. “The Justice Department has reached an intolerable state of armed politicization.

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy called U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Twitter, telling him to ‘save your documents and clear your calendar’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called the raid “rogue communist countries, NOT the United States of America!!!”

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a prominent member of the Republican Study Committee, the largest conservative caucus in the House of Representatives, called the raid “rogue communist countries, NOT the United States of America!!!”

“Things like this happen in countries during a civil war. The political persecution MUST STOP!!!’ she tweeted.

Representative Lauren Boebert, another prominent member of the Republican Study Committee, tweeted that the DOJ “must be held accountable.”

Biden’s FBI just raided the home of the man likely to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024…on top of all the other bogus investigations into President Trump. Stop arming federal agencies to distract from your own failed agenda!’ said Boebert.

“The GOP should establish a special committee to investigate the politically motivated FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago and ALL fraudulent prosecutions of President Trump by our administration,” she continued. This can’t wait. We are becoming a banana republic in record time.’