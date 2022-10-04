Now ex-home secretary Priti Patel joins backlash at Liz Truss over unfunded tax cuts

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel will today launch a scathing attack on Liz Truss over her economic plans as the Tory civil war deepens.

In a Conservative party conference, Ms Patel is expected to warn the Prime Minister and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng that the party will “live or die” by its handling of the economy.

The former minister, who resigned when Mrs Truss took office, will accuse the new Tory administration of “spending today without thinking about tomorrow”.

It comes as Mrs Truss faces a growing government rebellion over the mini-budget, with ministers preparing for a showdown over plans to water down increases in benefits for the poorest.

The Prime Minister is facing backlash from the moderate wing of the party, but Ms Patel is from a more hard-line element, showing the depth of anger just weeks into Ms Truss’ premiership.

It came as loyalist ministers hit out at Michael Gove as he continues a marathon of conference appearances in Birmingham. He has used this week’s events to hamstring the Prime Minister’s policies.

A minister told MailOnline that Mr Gove is ‘trying to make himself indispensable’. “He has been frozen out and wants back in. It has nothing to do with points of principle or politics.”

In a Conservative party conference, Ms Patel is expected to warn the Prime Minister and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng that the party will “live or die” by its handling of the economy.

The former minister, who resigned when Mrs Truss took office, will accuse the new Tory administration of “spending today without thinking about tomorrow”.

In excerpts from her speech, reported by the Times, Ms Patel will say: ‘We spend today without thinking about tomorrow, and like the Blob in the old horror film, the more resources absorbed today, the bigger the problem and more resources it will have to eat up tomorrow.

‘Right now we have entered a pattern of borrowing huge sums to solve the pressing problems of the day or generate short-term populist headlines. Every time there seems to be a good cause, but what does that mean for future generations?

‘I want to see our party regain its credibility by restoring its commitment to sustainable public spending. . . which is affordable today, tomorrow and for the foreseeable future.’

The Prime Minister is set to defy dozens of Tory MPs by upgrading benefits in line with earnings rather than inflation next year, meaning a real cut.

She will argue that it would be unfair to go beyond what workers receive and the move will save the government around £7 billion.

But speaking to Times Radio, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt – who battled Mrs Truss for the leadership this summer – said it ‘makes sense’ to increase benefits in line with inflation. She said: ‘We want to make sure people are looked after and people can pay their bills.

‘We’re not about trying to help people with one hand and take away with the other.’

A minister told MailOnline: ‘Who briefed these things? Do we really have to do it? I don’t see how that is even supposed to happen.

‘I’m a financial hawk, but even I don’t think you can keep benefits down. We’ve had enough of a row over the highest tax rate – the benefits would be even worse.’

Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith is also understood to have significant doubts about the plans. “We know people are struggling with some of the costs that are going up,” she told the conference yesterday. ‘That’s why protecting the most vulnerable is a vital priority for me and this government.’

A minister told MailOnline that Mr Gove is ‘trying to make himself indispensable’. “He has been frozen out and wants back in. It has nothing to do with points of principle or politics.”

The scale of opposition will raise fears that the prime minister could be forced into another U-turn, further denting her reputation for resolve. The crash in the markets has sparked a Tory plunge in opinion polls, with the latest showing an eye-popping 28-point lead for Labour.

The pound rose close to $1.14 this morning as traders welcomed news that Mr Kwarteng will deliver his promised fiscal statement detailing how he will balance the books – and crucially the OBR watchdog’s verdict on the finances – from 23. November.

The event is now set to take place this month, before the next meeting of the Bank of England to consider interest rates, after intense pressure from MPs and economists.

The about-face comes on top of the dramatic shift in the top rate of tax, which remains in place despite both Ms Truss and Ms Kwarteng insisting it would be scrapped until yesterday.

In interviews broadcast this morning but pre-recorded on Sunday, Mrs Truss said: ‘We will have to make decisions about how we bring down debt as a share of GDP in the medium term.

‘I am very committed to supporting the most vulnerable; in fact, in addition to the energy price guarantee, we also give an extra £1,200 to the poorest households.

‘So we have to look at these issues in the round, we have to be fiscally responsible.’

She told LBC radio that ‘no decision has yet been made on upgrading benefits’, adding that it ‘will be made in due course’.

But she dropped several heavy hints when pressed on why she is committed to increasing pensions but not benefits. “What I mean is, when people are on a fixed income, when they’re retired, it’s pretty hard to adjust,” she said.

‘I think it’s a different situation for people who are able to work.’