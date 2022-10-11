Now doctors want to screen EVERY American child over age of eight for anxiety

A leading panel of physicians has recommended that all U.S. children over the age of eight be screened for anxiety — even if they have no symptoms.

The US Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF), one of the most influential agencies in the US health care system, issued the new guidelines on Tuesday.

It also urges doctors to screen all children over the age of 12 for depression, regardless of their reported symptoms.

The group believes cases are going undiagnosed due to a shortage of doctors and a spike in mental health problems after the pandemic.

Last month, the same panel recommended that all adults ages 18 to 65 be screened for both conditions.

If doctors followed the task force’s recommendations, it would mean checking at least 200 million Americans.

Experts have expressed concern about these recommendations, fearing it could lead to an over-medicated population and another opioid-like crisis.

The most common anxiety medication falls in the class of benzodiazepines, with highly addictive drugs such as Xanax, Klomopin, and Valium.

A leading panel of U.S. physicians now recommends that all children over the age of eight be screened for anxiety and all over 12s are screened for depression. Some experts fear these screenings could boost anxiety drug addiction (file photo)

dr. Matha Kubik, a member of the USPSTF and professor of nursing at George Mason University, said: “The Task Force reviewed the evidence on screening for anxiety, depression and suicide risk to provide primary care professionals with advice on how to help children’s mental health. and adolescents.

“Fortunately, screening older children for anxiety and depression can identify these conditions so that children and teens can get the care they need.”

WHAT IS FEAR? Anxiety is a normal part of life that affects different people in different ways and at different times. Where stress can come and go, anxiety often persists and doesn’t always have a clear cause. Alongside depression, anxiety is one of the most common mental illnesses in the UK, affecting 8.2 million people in 2013 alone. Each year, approximately 40 million adults suffer from the condition in the US. Fear can make a person imagine that things in their life are worse than they are or that they are going crazy. While it evolved in our caveman age as part of the “fight or flight” mechanism to avoid danger, anxiety can be inappropriately activated in everyday life when stress builds up. It can have an obvious cause, such as a move or surgery. However, sometimes small life events pile up until a person is unable to cope, with fear then taking them by surprise. Physical symptoms may include: Increased heart rate and muscle tension

Hyperventilation and Dizziness

Nausea

A tight band across the chest

tension headache

hot flashes

To sweat

‘Jelly legs’

Shake

Feeling like you’re choking

Tingling in hands and feet Some psychological symptoms are: Thinking you’re going crazy or losing control

Thinking you might die or get sick

Feeling that people are staring at you

Feeling detached from others or on edge Treatment often includes counseling or cognitive behavioral therapy. Activates such as yoga, exercise, reading and socializing can help manage anxiety.

The independent panel, while highly respected, has no enforcement powers and physicians are not required to follow their guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that eight percent of children ages three to 17 suffer from an anxiety disorder.

And a report from Yale University indicates that about 3 percent of young people under the age of 18 have depression.

Rates are believed to have increased during the pandemic, where disruptions to daily life and limited social interactions harmed many younger people.

“The Task Force cares deeply about the mental health of all children and adolescents,” said Dr. Lori Pbert, a psychologist at the University of Massachusetts.

‘Unfortunately, there are important gaps in the evidence regarding screening for anxiety and depression in younger children and screening for suicide risk in all young people.

“We’re calling for more research in these critical areas so we can provide healthcare professionals with evidence-based ways to keep their young patients healthy.”

Experts told DailyMail.com that the new recommendations could spur a wave of prescription anti-anxiety drugs.

Some fear that these highly addictive drugs are already at the center of a burgeoning addiction crisis in the US.

dr. Anna Lembke, chief of the Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic at Stanford University, told the DailyMail.com: “In the United States, when the Joint Commission mandated that all physicians screen all patients for pain, even if the patient did not come in for pain or physical stigmata of pain, the result was an increase in opioid prescribing, contributing to our current opioid epidemic.

“I saw something similar happen with mandatory anxiety screening.”

dr. Lembke said she has the same concerns about screening children as she does about screening adults.

Others have warned that it was inappropriate for primary care physicians to screen patients for mental disorders rather than psychologists.

dr. Jonathan Shedler, a professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco, told Fox News last month that these doctors were not properly trained.

These kinds of screenings can also put someone who reports no symptoms on the road to dependence on highly addictive drugs.

“This kind of screening will diagnose huge numbers of people with a condition and quite a few of them will end up on a lifelong path from one medication and one treatment after another,” explained Dr. Shedler out.

“If in fact they are reacting to realistic conditions in the world.”

dr. Anna Lembke (left), chief of the Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic at Stanford University, compared guidelines to recommendations for prescription painkillers that fueled the opioid crisis in the US. dr. Jonathan Shedler (right), a psychiatry professor at the University of California, San Francisco, said primary care physicians are not equipped to screen for anxiety

Drugs such as Valium, Klonopin, and Xanax — all of which fall under the umbrella of benzodiazepines or “benzos” — are considered particularly dangerous.

The drugs are highly addictive and their intense side effects have made them popular party drugs.

A person who takes the drugs every day to manage severe cases of anxiety can become dependent on them within weeks, studies suggest.

The body also builds up a tolerance to the drugs, meaning frequent use will require more and more over time to control their addiction.

Like opioids, prescriptions will eventually run out or become unavailable.

In most extreme cases, users take to the streets where versions of the drug are circulating that may contain dangerous contaminants such as fentanyl.

Fentanyl is the leading cause of the U.S. overdose crisis, responsible for 70 percent of the 107,000 overdose deaths recorded in the U.S. in 2021.