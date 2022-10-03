Now Deliveroo opens a SHOP: Delivery giant joins forces with Morrisons to open Oxford Street store

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Takeaway delivery giant Deliveroo is entering the supermarket industry by opening its first ever convenience store.

The British tech company is today opening the doors to its new ‘Deliveroo Hop’ store in London.

Located on the capital’s New Oxford Street, the store will allow users of its app to order food and groceries for pickup or delivery.

All 1,750 groceries will be supplied by Morrisons, which has partnered as Deliveroo’s official food supplier to the store.

It comes after the UK company, set up by entrepreneurs Will Shu and Greg Orlowski, saw success with fast grocery deliveries during the Covid pandemic – when many people turned to home delivery instead of visiting supermarkets.

But with fellow delivery giants Amazon pushing its grocery business and other grocery delivery startups nipping at their heels, the company is replacing two wheels with bricks and mortar.

Eric French, Chief Operating Officer of Deliveroo, said: ‘We are opening our doors and welcoming commuters, local residents, visitors and day trippers to our first Deliveroo grocery store in the UK.

Takeaway delivery company Deliveroo is entering the supermarket business by opening its first ever convenience store on Oxford Street (pictured)

So how does the new Deliveroo store work? 1) Walk-in and ordering Customers can walk into the New Oxford Street store and order via the digital kiosks. An employee will then pack the purchases behind the counter and then deliver the order to a customer when it is ready. 2) Order via the app and collect Customers can order groceries from the New Oxford Street store via Deliveroo. An employee will pack the purchases, and the customer can then pick up the groceries when the order has been completed. 3) Order via app and delivery Customers can order groceries from the New Oxford Street store and then have them delivered to their home.

“Our new Oxford Street store promises a new way of shopping for Deliveroo customers, giving them even greater flexibility and choice, and should help boost the local area, where almost two-thirds of shoppers say they will visit other nearby stores when they come to shop with Deliveroo.’

For its new site, Deliveroo has partnered with Morrisons to sell items including ready meals, fresh food from its The Best range and cupboard staples.

Customers will be able to order groceries through digital kiosks in the store – just like customers do in fast food stores such as McDonalds – and wait for an assistant in the store to pack them behind the counter.

They can also pre-order items via the Deliveroo app and collect them when they are ready.

The firm said this means people can skip the supermarket shop and walk away with their groceries in minutes.

Deliveroo says customers can also still order home deliveries from the Oxford Street store through the app.

Supermarkets have been keen to cash in on the demand for fast delivery that grew during the pandemic, with many signing up to food delivery platforms such as Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

Deliveroo – which has around 7,000 grocery locations in the UK and Ireland – partnered with supermarket giants such as Waitrose and Sainsbury’s and promises to deliver in as little as 20 minutes.

Located on the capital’s New Oxford Street, the store will allow users of its app (pictured) to order food and groceries for collection or delivery

The launch comes a month after Deliveroo revealed it was operating at a £147m loss in the first half of the year after cash-strapped consumers cut back on takeaways.

Its half-year loss was up significantly from the £95m posted a year ago.

In another blow to the company, its non-executive director Lord Wolfson, chief executive of high street chain Next, said he had stepped down from the board 18 months after taking up the role.

Lord Wolfson said his role at Deliveroo was ‘no longer compatible with my management and other responsibilities’.

But Deliveroo said it was making good progress in its profitability plan and planned to pull out of the Netherlands to raise more cash.

Its new London store was launched on Monday and will open from 08.00 to 23.00, as well as delivering to local residents and offices.