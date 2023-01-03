Now Colorado’s DEMOCRAT governor is busing migrants to NYC

New York Mayor Eric Adams has accused Colorado’s Democratic governor of launching an “unfair” plan to send an influx of migrants to the Big Apple.

Jared Polis, Colorado’s Dem governor, called the NYC mayor Monday night to inform him that large numbers of migrants would be transported to the city.

Adams publicly criticized the plan on Tuesday morning, insisting New York has taken its fair share of migrants, adding: “There’s no room left at the inn.”

The spat marks a rare confrontation between two senior Democrats over the issue of migrants crossing the Mexican border into the United States. Past quarrels have centered on Republican states such as Texas, Florida and Arizona sending migrants to Democratic states that took a much softer approach to the issue.

Adams said on a radio appearance Tuesday morning: “Yesterday we got word that the governor of Colorado is now saying they are going to send migrants to places like New York and Chicago.

“This is just unfair for local governments to take on this national obligation…

“This has really impacted the quality of life in New York and our ability to provide long-term, everyday New Yorkers with the needs they have during this difficult time. So this needs to be addressed.’

After Adams’ comments, the Polis office seemed to suggest there was no new policy. It said the so-called influx was actually due to the recent weather and travel chaos that prevented migrants from traveling sooner.

Either way, New York City is bracing for another influx of migrants.

A December 2022 photo shows buses transporting migrants from Texas to New York City

New York City will take thousands of migrants from Republican states by 2022

The prospect of Colorado moving people to New York City and Chicago is a shift from the typical Democratic leadership approach to housing migrants.

Republican governors in Texas, Florida and Arizona will move more than 10,000 migrants to Democratic cities by 2022, a recent analysis of Axios shows.

A statement from the Polis office said 70 percent of migrants arriving in Denver “do not have Colorado as their final destination” and “due to weather and labor shortages, they have experienced transportation cancellations.”

Polis said, “No one should play politics with the lives of migrants who have come here to escape oppression, and in Colorado we honor our values ​​of treating people with dignity and respect.

“We simply live out our values ​​of treating every human being with dignity and respect.

“Coloradans would expect nothing less from us to uphold our shared values ​​of helping people fleeing oppression.

“The stories I have heard firsthand from migrants are heartbreaking and we are helping these people complete their long and arduous journey.

“States and cities cannot continue to bear this burden alone and Congress must finally step up — we need an immediate path to work permits, and to finally implement better border security and immigration reform.”

Officials in Colorado, which is not a haven like New York, are working with nonprofits, including those that work specifically with the Venezuelan community, to help migrants reach their “preferred locations.”

The apparent shift in party norms is not new to Polis, who is something of a funeral pyre in Democratic circles.

He enforced one of the shortest stay-at-home measures of any Dem governor during the covid lockdowns. He also took a less strict approach to school closures than other Democratic governors.

His libertarian approach to some issues has even led him to accuse Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – a Republican ad boy – of “socialism.”

In April 2022, Polis voiced disagreement over DeSantis’ support for legislation that would strip Disney of its special self-governing territory status in Florida, which was eventually passed by the state House.

Polis then accused DeSantis of using socialist tactics to control the private sector, and invited Disney to leave the Sunshine State and move to Colorado.

Polis, 47, made history when he became the first openly gay governor after winning the state’s gubernatorial race in 2018. He married his husband, Marlon Reis, in 2021.

Kate Brown became Oregon’s first bisexual governor when she was elected in 2015, while another governor, Jim McGreevey of New Jersey, came out as gay before stepping down in 2004. Polis was the first openly gay candidate to be elected governor.