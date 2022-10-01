Now Christophe Soumillon is in front of the elbow! The Belgian jockey starts conversations with the Aga Khan string

<!–

Discussions over Christophe Soumillon’s future as detained jockey of the powerful Aga Khan string are set to take place Monday after the 10-time French champion jockey shocked the racing world by pushing fellow rider Rossa Ryan off his mount in Saint-Cloud on Friday.

Princess Zara, the daughter of the Aga Khan, confirmed that her father’s team will discuss the situation after Soumillon won the Prix Wildenstein in Erevann on the first day of the Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe meeting in Longchamp.

Princess Zara said, ‘We will talk to Christophe on Monday. It’s obviously an unscrupulous and unthinkable thing to happen, so as a team we’re going to have a good chat about what to do.”

Friday’s incident was covered by Sportsmail and was quickly followed by Soumillon’s obsequious apology. He was suspended for two months, despite the risks Ryan faced when he fell from the horse at 35 miles per hour, including death or serious injury.

Ryan was unharmed as a result of Friday’s fall, but some felt the France-Gallop stewards were too lenient by only imposing a 60-day race ban, which starts on October 12, leaving Soumillon free to race in the Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe.

Soumillon will ride Vadeni in the feature race, which takes place at 3.05pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Christophe Soumillon will talk to the Aga Khan string on Monday after an elbow incident

Princess Zara, left, said discussions were needed in the wake of Soumillon’s actions