Now CDC approves Omicron booster jab for children as young as FIVE – but even adults don’t want it

Children from the age of five are offered the bivalent Covid booster vaccine before the winter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that five to 11-year-olds receive a single dose of Pfizer’s updated injection.

Children six years and older can get Moderna’s bivalent booster. Both new vaccines offer better protection against the new Omicron variants than previous shots.

Officials are now ‘encouraging’ parents to have their children vaccinated before schools go back from the autumn break.

But many experts have repeatedly opposed plans to vaccinate the youngest in society, pointing out that they already face a negligibly low risk of death.

Official estimates suggest that more than eight in ten children under 17 already have antibodies to Covid – either from a shot or a previous infection.

It comes amid a slow rollout of boosters among adults.

Before today’s announcement, only six percent of Americans ages 12 and older who were eligible for the bivalent boosters had come forward for one.

The FDA said today that the younger age groups can get the updated booster from two months after their last inoculation.

The shots are designed to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, which together account for about 93 percent of cases in the US.

The original jabs only targeted the ancient “Wuhan” virus, which caused the first wave of the pandemic.

dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s head of vaccine approval, said the recommendation was made because of the return of classrooms.

“As children have personally gone back to school and people are resuming pre-pandemic behavior and activities, there is a potential increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes Covid,” he said.

“While it has largely been the case that Covid in children is usually less severe than in adults, more children have become ill and hospitalized due to the disease as the different waves of Covid have occurred.

‘Children can also experience long-lasting effects, even after an initially mild illness.

“We encourage parents to consider primary childhood vaccination and follow up with an updated booster dose if appropriate.”

CDC director Rochelle Walensky signed the expanded booster program today, saying it was a “critical step” for the country.

However, many experts have said there is little need to vaccinate children, pointing out that they have a negligibly low risk of serious illness and death from the pandemic virus.

A total of 1,300 children under 17 have died of Covid since the virus emerged – equivalent to 0.1 percent of the more than one million deaths in America.

There is also evidence that most already have protection against the virus.

A study published last week found that 86 percent of young people under 17 already had antibodies to Covid, suggesting they already have a level of protection.

Some experts warn of the increased risk of heart inflammation — myocarditis or pericarditis — with the vaccine age group, especially in young adults.

Up to one in 7,000 teens experienced the reaction after a Covid vaccine, data suggest, though it remains much rarer in women and adults.

However, when the reaction does occur, it is normally mild, with patients recovering quickly without experiencing long-term side effects.

The risks to children have led other countries to refrain from recommending booster shots for younger age groups.

Both Denmark and Norway, in Europe, have already banned Covid vaccines for non-seniors, while Sweden will stop recommending them for 12 to 18-year-olds next month.

Today’s recommendation stems from a slow rollout of the bivalent booster vaccine.

US health chiefs have spent millions to buy more than 171 million updated shots of Pfizer and Moderna.

But a month after the rollout, only 11.5 million have been distributed — or barely five percent of the 216 million eligible.

dr. Ashish Jha, Covid White House leader, blamed the slow rollout last month on the warm weather in September, which discouraged vaccinations.

He urged all eligible Americans to get the updated booster shots for Halloween, to ensure they had protection for Thanksgiving.

“I think people should get vaccinated before Halloween,” he told the briefing.

‘Why? Well, by Halloween, it’ll take a few weeks for your immune system to generate the benefit of that vaccine, and that means you’re done for Thanksgiving.

“If you miss the holidays, it’s not too late to get the vaccine, so there’s no window of time.”

Covid cases in the US are currently stabilizing at about 40,000 cases per day.

But experts are concerned they could start an upward trend before the end of this month, as colder conditions cause more people to move indoors.

European countries are already seeing a Covid wave, which is a canary in a coal mine for how the wave will shift in the US.

In Britain, the number of cases rose 14 percent last week according to national estimates to 1.1 million people infected.