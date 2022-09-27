Now Amber Heard hires another lawyer to FORCE two insurance firms to pick up her $15m legal bill
Amber Heard has once again switched lawyers in her bid to force two insurance companies to collect the bill for her payment of libel to ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Heard, 36, was ordered to pay her ex-husband more than $10 million in damages at the end of the explosive trial in June, when a jury found she had defamed Depp in a newspaper op-ed published in 2018.
She is currently represented by David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown in her appeal against that verdict.
The actress also recently hired Kirk Pasich on her legal team in an effort to get multiple insurance companies to cover her legal bills, which could potentially exceed $15 million, according to Puck News.
Puck claims Heard’s costs rose more than $8 million before the Virginia trial even began. Heard’s team seems to want the homeowner’s insurance policy to cover those bills.
The actress also recently hired Kirk Pasich (pictured) on her legal team in an effort to get multiple insurance companies to help cover her legal bills, which may be more than $15 million.
Amber Heard’s attorney Elaine Charlson Bredehoft (left), who represented the actress during the six-week defamation trial, was dumped as the process to appeal the judge’s ruling in the Johnny Depp trial continues.
Heard is currently represented by David L. Axelrod (pictured left) and Jay Ward Brown (pictured right) in her appeal against that verdict
The fight involves Travelers Commercial Insurance Company and New York Marine General Insurance Company. Travelers initially sued New York Marine in July 2021 to get a refund of half of what it spent defending a customer who turned out to be Heard.
Heard’s homeowners policy with Travelers covered “defamation” to the point of about $500,000, while New York Marine had provided her with a $1 million general liability policy.
The gist of the lawsuit was that Travelers believed Heard had the right to choose her own attorneys, while New York Marine disagreed, believing the case to be “fairly straightforward.” A judge agreed with New York Marine’s desire to hire local, lower-cost attorneys.
Travelers had doubts about New York Marine-appointed attorneys Timothy McEvoy and Sean Patrick Roche, arguing that they’re “piggybacking” on the work of Heard attorneys Roberta Kaplan and Elaine Charlson Bredehoft.
New York Marine, for their part, claimed that their lawyers had been blocked by Kaplan and Bredehoft. They now want to repay $621,693 in exchange for their contribution to Heard’s defense fund, because their lawyers were kept out of several legal proceedings.
Heard was ordered to pay more than $10 million to Deep at the end of the defamation trial. Likewise, Depp was ordered to pay his ex-wife $2 million
The insurers are currently suing Heard for not contributing to the libel scheme that will see the Aquaman star pay Depp approximately $10.35 million under a California law that prohibits insurers from covering “intentional acts.” Pasich represents Heard to try to resolve this situation on her behalf.
Double Jeopardy for Heard may find her responsible for the entire verdict if it survives her appeal, as Travelers will try to avoid paying it if Depp could prove she made false statements.
At the conclusion of the defamation lawsuit, Depp, 59, was awarded $10 million to $15 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.
Judge Penney Azcarate ruled there was ‘no evidence of fraud or misconduct’ by the juror and the jury’s verdict should stand
The judge later limited the damages to the state’s maximum of $350,000, giving Depp a total of $8.35 million.
Meanwhile, Heard won one of her three counterclaims over statements from Depp’s lawyer, suggesting that the actress and her friends had destroyed their apartment before calling the police.
The actress was awarded $2 million in damages of the $100 million she sought.
A day after Heard’s team appealed, Depp’s team did the same to reverse the few million the actor owes his ex-wife.
The Pirates of the Caribbean acting team said they are appealing to ensure “all information is considered by the court” as they come back to consider Heard’s appeal.
Before appealing, Heard’s attorney asked the judge to annul the decision and declare a mistrial. It was argued that one of the jurors in the case should not have been eligible for the hearing because his subpoena was intended for his father, who had the same name and lived at the same address.
Judge Penny Azcarate rejected the request, claiming that there was no ‘evidence of fraud or misconduct’ by the juror and that the jury’s verdict should stand.”
Johnny Depp and Amber heard timeline for defamation trial
In March 2019, Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018 stating that she had been abused by the Pirates of the Caribbean star. However, she never explicitly mentioned Depp in the piece, writing that she is “a public figure who represents domestic violence.”
In February 2020, audio recordings obtained by DailyMail.com revealed that they admitted to punching Depp. “I f**king was hitting you… I don’t know what the movement of my hand was, but you’re fine, I didn’t hurt you, I didn’t hit you, I was hitting you ,’ Heard said.
In January 2021, Heard sued her ex-husband for $100 million
On April 11, 2022, the six-week trial began in Virginia to discuss allegations of abuse during the couple’s relationship. The couple married in 2015 but divorced in 2017.
On April 20, 2022, Heard admitted to being violent with Depp when the actress’s audio recording was played
On May 4, 2022, Heard took the stand to recall the romance with Depp before allegedly abusing her. The actress said the abuse dates back to 2013 when Depp allegedly sexually assaulted her.
On May 25, 2022, Depp testified again, claiming Heard’s allegations were false. He claimed he never abused his ex-wife
On June 1, 2022, the judge in Depp ruled that the defamation case against Heard was won by subjecting her to paying $10.3 million to The Pirates of the Caribbean star. The jury awarded Heard $2 million after Depp’s attorney said Heard and her friends vandalized her apartment before calling the police.
On July 21, 2022, Heard appealed the judge’s decision in her libel suit against Depp — two months after she was subject to paying her ex-husband $10 million in damages.
On July 22, 2022, Depp appealed his conviction for defaming Heard after calling the domestic violence allegations against him a “hoax” — submitting him to pay his ex-wife $2 million