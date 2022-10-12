Novel zero-valent sulfur production pathway found in deep-sea sulfate-reducing bacterium

2s 2 O 3 . Credit: IOCAS” width=”800″ height=”530″/> fig. 1: Oceanide sulfovibrio marinus CS1 produces ZVS when grown in a medium supplemented with 40 mM Na 2 s 2 O 3 . Credit: IOCAS



Zero-valent sulfur (ZVS) is an important intermediate in the biogeochemical sulfur cycle and accumulates on sediment surfaces below the seafloor (including in cold seeps and hydrothermal vents).

In previous studies, the production of ZVS as an intermediate has been considered as a biosignature of sulfide-oxidizing microorganisms.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Sun Chaomin of the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) reported a novel production pathway of zero-valent sulfur (ZVS) in a deep-sea sulfate-reducing bacterium (SRB) via thiosulfate metabolism.

The study is published in mLife on Sept 23.

The researchers isolated and cultured a typical SRB called Oceanidesulfovibrio marinus strain CS1 from deep-sea cold seeping sediments in the South China Sea, and found that strain CS1 could form ZVS in medium supplemented with thiosulfate.

fig. 2: Proteomic analysis of the sulfur metabolism of Oceanidesulfovibrio marinus CS1 cultured in a deep-sea cold seep. Credit: IOCAS



They further revealed that thiosulfate reductase (PhsA) and the sulfide quinone oxidoreductase (SQR) played a key role in stimulating ZVS formation in O. marinus CS1 through proteomic and protein activity assays. In this process, O. marinus CS1 first reduced thiosulfate to form sulfide by PhsA, then produced ZVS from sulfide oxidation by SQR.

The researchers placed and cultured this bacterium back to the deep-sea cold seep during the R/V KEXUE cruise in 2020. When O. marinus CS1 was cultured for 10 days in a deep-sea cold seep, the expressions of PhsA and SQR were significantly upregulated, indicating that strain CS1 could form ZVS in the deep sea environment.

fig. 3 Proposed model of sulfur metabolism and ZVS formation in Oceanidesulfovibrio marinus CS1. Credit: IOCAS



It is worth noting that homologs of coding sequences (phsA and sqr) were widely identified from microbes living in sediments of deep-sea cold seepage in the cold seepage environment of the South China Sea by the metagenomic analysis. “We thus propose that SRBs containing phsA and sqr genes may contribute to the formation of ZVS in deep-sea cold seeping sediments of the South China Sea,” said Liu Rui, lead author of the study.

“Our findings provide new insight into a novel ZVS production pathway in deep sea SRB, which are important for explaining the formation of ZVS in deep sea cold seepage sediment,” said Prof. Sun.

Bacterial thiosulfate oxidation pathway stimulates the formation of zero-valent sulfur

More information:

Rui Liu et al, A deep-sea sulfate-reducing bacterium generates zero-valent sulfur via metabolizing thiosulfate, mLife (2022). Rui Liu et al, A deep-sea sulfate-reducing bacterium generates zero-valent sulfur via metabolizing thiosulfate,(2022). DOI: 10.1002/mlf2.12038

Provided by the Chinese Academy of Sciences

