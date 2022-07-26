Novel method examines the gas-liquid interface in new detail

Left: A liquid dodecane flat jet produced by a microfluidic chip nozzle. Right: An incident molecular beam (red line) hitting the beam surface. Researchers can analyze the velocity and angular distributions of molecules in the scattered beam (blue line). Credit: Chin Lee, University of California at Berkeley



The interface between gases and liquids can be found everywhere in nature. It is also important for many industrial processes. To improve the understanding of the gas-liquid interface, researchers have developed a device to study reactions between gas molecules and highly volatile liquids with new levels of detail. It uses a molecular beam aimed at a flat liquid surface. When the beam scatters, a detector collects data about the speed, direction, and mass of molecules in the scattered beam. This allows researchers to infer the changes associated with the interaction of gas and liquid. To evaluate the feasibility of this new approach, the researchers studied the interaction between the noble gas neon and liquid dodecane.

The interface between the gas and liquid phases is a unique chemical environment. It is important to understand the chemical reactions in the Earth’s atmosphere and how carbon moves between the air and the sea surface. In industrial environments, this interface influences how air and fuel mix in combustion engines and other applications. The new flat-beam scattering device opens up new possibilities for gas-liquid interface studies of volatile liquids. Scientists can now study the reactions of molecules on the liquid water surface with molecular-level resolution. The researchers plan to use this method to study the formation of acid rain and molecules associated with air pollution.

This research reports the first results of a newly designed flat beam scattering device. The researchers, including scientists from the University of California, Berkeley; Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; the Fritz Haber Institute of the Max Planck Society; the Leibniz Institute for Surface Engineering; and the University of Leipzig, have demonstrated the feasibility of the device by studying the neon-liquid dodecane scattering system. They started by measuring the molecular evaporation of a neon-doped dodecane flat beam. The study found that evaporation follows an angular distribution best approximated by a cosine function for both neon and dodecane molecules. Also, the velocity distribution of the outgoing neon molecules follows a Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution at the liquid temperature. This indicates an undisturbed evaporation of neon. The researchers therefore used neon atoms to investigate the scattering dynamics at the liquid dodecane surface.

In the scattering experiments, the team observed two main mechanisms: impulsive scattering (IS) and thermal desorption (TD). In TD, molecules that collide with the surface are completely thermalized with the liquid and then desorb. This mechanism has a fingerprint that is already known from the evaporation studies. For IS, however, information about the initial beam energy and direction is partially preserved. The study took advantage of this condition to quantify the translational energy transfer from neon to the liquid. They showed that the nature of the energy transfer can be modeled with a soft-sphere kinematic model. With this model, they were able to estimate the effective surface mass of dodecane at 60 amu, which is much smaller than a single dodecane molecule (170 amu), indicating that only part of a dodecane molecule contributes to the interaction on the collision timescale. The team’s next steps involve conducting experiments related to protic/aprotic molecular scattering from dodecane and reactive scattering from water.

Chin Lee et al, Evaporation and Molecular Beam Scattering from a Flat Liquid Jet, The Journal of Physical Chemistry A (2022). Chin Lee et al, Evaporation and Molecular Beam Scattering from a Flat Liquid Jet,(2022). DOI: 10.1021/acs.jpca.2c01174

