Novel focusing quadrupole ion funnel developed to improve detection sensitivity of mass spectrometers

The focusing effect of the FQ-IF drift tube. Credit: Bao Xun



According to a recent study published in Analytical ChemistryResearchers from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have proposed a novel focusing quadrupole ion funnel (FQ-IF) that uses radiofrequency ion focusing technology in proton transfer reaction mass spectrometry (PTR-MS) and improves the sensitivity significantly, giving it a better “sense of smell”.

PTR-MS is an important analytical technique for the real-time detection of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Detection sensitivity is a critical achievement in PTR-MS. The successful determination of trace VOCs is dependent on the sensitivity of the instrument, so sensitivity improvement is a goal of interest in PTR-MS.

“The FQ-IF drift tube we developed could improve ion transmission efficiency,” said Bao Xun, lead author of the study, “and it provides an appropriate collision condition.”

He further explained the structure. The tube consists of 20 layers of stainless steel electrodes with four quarter rings each. The first six layers have a constant drill diameter of 22 mm. The last 14 layers narrow the inner diameter to eight mm. The efficiency of the ion transmission in the drift tube is improved by the radiofrequency electric field, which is the key to increase the sensitivity and open up more possibilities for PTR-MS.

The sensitivity of the FQ-IF range was now 13.8 to 87.9 times higher compared to the conventional DC drift tube and 1.7 to 4.8 times higher compared to the ion funnel drift tube.

The detection limit improvements for the FQ-IF ranged from 2.7 to 35.7 times compared to the conventional DC drift tube.

In addition, the FQ-IF drift tube can be easily coupled with other types of mass spectrometers to increase the detection sensitivity and can provide significant benefits.

Xun Bao et al, Increased sensitivity in mass spectrometry of proton transfer reactions by using a novel focusing quadrupole ion funnel, Analytical Chemistry (2022). Xun Bao et al, Increased sensitivity in mass spectrometry of proton transfer reactions by using a novel focusing quadrupole ion funnel,(2022). DOI: 10.1021/acs.analchem.2c01893

