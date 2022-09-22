Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray enjoy a practice alongside retiring Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray all joined the retiring Roger Federer for training ahead of the Laver Cup.

The Big Four join forces for the first and last time to represent Team Europe in Federer’s final tournament at the O2 Arena.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner will play the final match of his career at the Laver Cup on Friday night, joining long-time rival Nadal to bid farewell.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray all joined Roger Federer in training

Djokovic had played the 2018 Laver Cup with Federer in Nadal’s absence, while Murray will make his team tournament debut this weekend.

All four tennis stars took to the court today to prepare for the upcoming action.

The Serbian posted a picture of the big four with a caption saying: ‘Once in a lifetime experience to be on the same court with these legends and rivals.

‘Thank you for making it possible. Looking forward to a great weekend of tennis and a celebration of Roger Federer’s career.’

Former British No.1 Murray also tweeted: “Fun training today.”

The Swiss superstar announced his decision to retire from the sport earlier this month and this weekend’s event at the O2 Arena will be his swansong.

Having had three major knee surgeries in recent years, Federer is likely only fit enough to play doubles for Team Europe and has previously spoken of his desire to play alongside Nadal.

Team Europe captain Bjørn Borg has granted the 20-time grand slam champion his wish and he will take to the court with Nadal, a 22-time major winner, to face Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World around 21 on Friday.

The Big Four posed for the camera after training together ahead of The Laver Cup matches

“I’m not sure if I can do it all, but I’ll try,” Federer, 41, said.

‘This one feels very different. I’m happy to have him on my team and not play against him.

– Playing with Rafa feels really different. To be able to do it one more time, I’m sure it will be wonderful and I will do my best.

“I will enjoy it, but it will be very hard.”

Following the announcement that Federer and Nadal are teaming up, ticket prices at resale outlets have skyrocketed.

A single ticket is now valued at £8,800 on Viagogo, with fans eager to get one last look at Federer before he bows out.

Federer and Nadal took to the court to train in front of fans and media on Thursday and the pair appeared in good spirits ahead of their highly anticipated match.

For once they were on the same side of the field, a bit of an odd sight considering their epic rivalry over the years.

Federer and Nadal have had an epic rivalry over the years that stretches back nearly two decades

They have met 40 times, with their first meeting coming back in 2004. Nadal won that match and holds a 24-16 head-to-head advantage over Federer.

It was all smiles between the duo on this occasion as they delighted fans by going through their full range of groundstrokes and serves, with Federer showing no ill effects from the knee problems that have been bothering him of late.

Federer will dream of ending his career with a fairytale victory, but a stern test lies ahead for him and Nadal as Tiafoe comes up short in the US Open semi-finals, while Sock has won four grand slam doubles titles.

Earlier on Friday night, Andy Murray takes on Australia’s Alex De Minaur.