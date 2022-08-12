Novak Djokovic pulls out of next week’s Cincinnati Masters, still banned from entering the US

Novak Djokovic is nervously waiting to see if he will miss this year’s US Open due to his unvaccinated status, despite fans’ renewed hopes that he will be allowed to enter the United States.

Djokovic has pulled out of the upcoming Cincinnati Masters (branded as the Western & Southern Open) – and has just two weeks left until the US Open draw.

The Serbian star, who won Wimbledon but missed the Australian Open in a row because of vaccination, has been banned from entering the United States due to a CDC policy that bans non-US citizens who are unvaccinated from entering the country.

But as US COVID policy changes, tennis fans hope the ban on unvaccinated participants can also be lifted from the country.

The United States Tennis Association has not banned Djokovic or his peers, but the White House has prevented unvaccinated foreigners of all professions from entering the country.

The Department of Homeland Security declined to respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

The CDC told the Daily Mail in a statement: “The vaccination requirement is still in effect.”

Novak Djokovic will not compete in Cincinnati this week and will likely come out of the US Open

After winning Wimbledon, Djokovic said he wouldn’t get the shot but wants to play in New York

WHAT DOES THE CDC CHANGE FOR THE UNVACCINED? The guidelines for COVID-19 prevention established by the CDC no longer discriminate whether people are up to date on their vaccinations. This means that unvaccinated people are now not required to go into quarantine after exposure. Instead, they will be asked to wear masks for 10 days and be tested for five days after the event. Going forward, the CDC says it will “work to bring together standalone guidance documents, such as those for healthcare facilities, at higher risk of transmission and travel,” with Thursday’s update. Djokovic’s supporters have clung to this detail in hopes that he can play at Flushing Meadows.

But on Thursday, the CDC changed their COVID prevention guidelines to no longer distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated. Unvaccinated people in the United States no longer need to be quarantined if they are exposed to the virus.

This could affect travel guidance, as the CDC says it will “work to align stand-alone guidance documents, such as those for healthcare facilities, higher-risk transmission and travel settings.”

If the guidance is lifted, he will be allowed to compete in New York City after Mayor Eric Adams lifted a ban on unvaccinated athletes in March.

Last week, Djokovic posted on Twitter that he was still preparing to participate in the upcoming tournament in Vlissingen, Queens.

“I’m preparing to participate, while I wait to hear if there’s room for me to travel to the US. Fingers crossed!” Djokovic wrote.

While Djokovic may have hope, the people in his camp are not so optimistic.

Speaking with Italian newspaper La Republicacoach Goran Ivanisevic said: ‘I have no hope whatsoever’ [Joe] Biden will change the rules before the tournament starts.”

Djokovic has missed four Masters 1000 events and the Australian Open by choosing to remain unvaccinated.

After beating Nick Kyrgios in four sets at Wimbledon this year, Djokovic said he would “love it” to compete in the US Open, but later added: “I have no intention of getting vaccinated .’

Last week, his wife criticized Racquet Magazine for questioning her husband’s decision to continue participating in tournaments in countries that he is not allowed to travel to due to Covid-19 regulations.

Racquet Magazine responded to the news that Djokovic had pulled out of the Montreal Open by tweeting, “I don’t know why this guy keeps competing in tournaments hoping they’ll change their rules for him.”

His wife, Jelena, 36, quickly came to his defense when she aimed for the publication, as she quoted: ‘Is this a real, international tennis magazine?! Wow.’

If he can compete, Djokovic will try to win his first US Open title since 2018

Tennis star Djokovic’s wife Jelena (left) took to Twitter to defend the tennis star

The magazine responded, claiming they would like to see the Serb in New York at the US Open later this month.

‘Hi Jelena! We’d love to see your husband play in New York, along with the rest of the tennis world.” “Hopefully he decides he can play by the rules.”

Jelena quickly came back with the details, questioning the logic behind the original tweet.

‘Hi! Based on tennis rules and ranking – Novak’s entry into the tournament was automatic,” she said. “So, what was the logic behind your tweet?”

Djokovic missed the Australian Open this year due to his refusal to take the Covid vaccine. He was expelled from Melbourne after the Australian government revoked his visa for the second time following a legal battle – and banned him from the country for another three years.

He was not prevented from playing at this year’s French Open, where he was knocked out by Rafael Nadal and went on to win Wimbledon to claim his 21st Grand Slam title.

Djokovic has won the title three times at Flushing Meadows, the most recent in 2018, when he defeated Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets.